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Okinawa Lite vs Ujaas Energy eGo Li

In 2026 Okinawa Lite or Ujaas Energy eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okinawa Lite Price starts at Rs. 69,093 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 53,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of Lite up to 60 km/charge and the eGo Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Okinawa offers the Lite in 5 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo Li in 2 colours.
Lite vs eGo Li Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lite Ego li
BrandOkinawaUjaas Energy
Price₹ 69,093₹ 53,880
Range60 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity-1.5 kWh
Charging Time4-5 Hours3-4 Hours

Filters
Lite
Okinawa Lite
STD
₹69,093*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
eGo Li
Ujaas Energy eGo Li
STD
₹53,880*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Okinawa Lite Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
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Specification
Length
1730 mm-
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Height
1280 mm-
Saddle Height
740 mm-
Width
690 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10Front :-3.10-10 Rear :-3.10-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
60 km75 km
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
250 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub motorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Double Shocker with dual tube technologyHydraulic
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP65-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
1.25 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Riding Modes
Eco and Sport-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Detachable Battery, E-ABS, Micro- Charger with Auto Cut Function, Brake Lever - Aluminium AlloyWheel Locking Mechanism, Find my Scooter
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours3-4 Hours
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
72,68057,220
Ex-Showroom Price
69,09353,880
RTO
00
Insurance
3,5873,340
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5621,229

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