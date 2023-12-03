Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo Li on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 50,880.
The on road price for Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo Li top variant goes up to Rs. 53,880 in Delhi.
The
Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo Li on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 50,880.
The on road price for Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo Li top variant goes up to Rs. 53,880 in Delhi.
The lowest price model is Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo Li eGo Li 48V and the most priced model is Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo Li eGo Li 60V.
Visit your nearest
Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo Li dealers and showrooms in Delhi for best offers.
Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo Li on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo Li is mainly compared to Yulu Wynn which starts at Rs. 55,555 in Delhi, Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in Delhi and Okinawa R30 starting at Rs. 58,992 in Delhi.
Variants On-Road Price Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo Li eGo Li 48V ₹ 50,880 Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo Li eGo Li 60V ₹ 53,880
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price