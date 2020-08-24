In India, there are 7 Okinawa Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Okinawa PraisePro, Okinawa R30, Okinawa iPraise+, Okinawa Lite, Okinawa Dual 100. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 61,998.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best Okinawa Bikes Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Okinawa PraisePro
|₹ 84,443
|Okinawa R30
|₹ 61,998
|Okinawa iPraise+
|₹ 1.23 Lakhs
|Okinawa Lite
|₹ 69,093
|Okinawa Dual 100
|₹ 1.19 Lakhs