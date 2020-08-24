Best Okinawa Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price Okinawa PraisePro ₹ 84,443 Okinawa R30 ₹ 61,998 Okinawa iPraise+ ₹ 1.23 Lakhs Okinawa Lite ₹ 69,093 Okinawa Dual 100 ₹ 1.19 Lakhs

In India, there are 7 Okinawa Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Okinawa PraisePro, Okinawa R30, Okinawa iPraise+, Okinawa Lite, Okinawa Dual 100. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 61,998. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.