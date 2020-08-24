Best Okinawa Bikes

In India, there are 7 Okinawa Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Okinawa PraisePro, Okinawa R30, Okinawa iPraise+, Okinawa Lite, Okinawa Dual 100. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 61,998. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Okinawa Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Okinawa PraisePro ₹ 84,443
Okinawa R30 ₹ 61,998
Okinawa iPraise+ ₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Okinawa Lite ₹ 69,093
Okinawa Dual 100 ₹ 1.19 Lakhs

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7 New Okinawa Bikes found

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Okinawa PraisePro Front Right View
1/13

Okinawa PraisePro

4.3
3
₹84,443
Battery Capacity
2.08 kWh
Speed
56 kmph
Range
81 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Okinawa R30 Front Left View
1/14

Okinawa R30

4.8
4
₹61,998
Battery Capacity
1.25 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
60 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Okinawa iPraise+ Front Left View
1/10

Okinawa iPraise+

4.5
100
₹1.23 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
3.3 kWh
Speed
58 kmph
Range
139 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Okinawa Lite Front Left View
1/10

Okinawa Lite

5.0
1
₹69,093
Battery Capacity
1.25 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
60 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Okinawa Dual 100 Left View
1/8

Okinawa Dual 100

3.0
1
₹1.19 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
3.12 kWh
Speed
60 kmph
Range
129 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Okinawa Okhi90 Right View
1/9

Okinawa Okhi90

4.0
2
₹1.5 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
3.6 kWh
Speed
90 kmph
Range
160 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Okinawa Ridge Front Left View
1/10

Okinawa Ridge

₹70,096 - 1.15 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
1.75 kWh
Speed
45 kmph
Range
84 km
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

2 Upcoming Okinawa Bikes

Okinawa Oki100 Right View
UPCOMING

Okinawa Oki100

4.0
1
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹1 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Battery Capacity
4 kWh
Speed
100 kmph
Range
150 km
Check Details
Okinawa Okinawa Cruiser Front Right View
UPCOMING

Okinawa Okinawa Cruiser

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹1 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Battery Capacity
4 kWh
Speed
100 kmph
Range
120 km
Check Details

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