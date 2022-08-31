electric vehicles





Okinawa launched its third variant Ridge Plus with the feature of a detachable Li-Ion battery in 2018. The company launched its i-Praise and Praise Pro, the 58kmph speed variants, the slower variants R-30 and Lite with a speed capacity of 25kmph in the year 2019.



Okinawa Autotech Pvt Ltd, the makers of Okinawa scooters, ventured into the market in 2015. The company has its manufacturing plant at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. The plant has a production capacity of 300 scooters per shift. The company manufactures four variants namely Ridge, Praise, Ridge Plus and i-Praise. The first product Ridge, a 45 kmph capacity electric scooter, was launched in 2017. Its second product Praise with 58 kmph speed was launched in the same year.

Okinawa launched its third variant Ridge Plus with the feature of a detachable Li-Ion battery in 2018. The company launched its i-Praise and Praise Pro, the 58kmph speed variants, the slower variants R-30 and Lite with a speed capacity of 25kmph in the year 2019.

The company's Okhi-90 remains the flagship product of the Okinawa brand. It is a high-speed scooter that can achieve 80 to 90 kmph with a range of 160 km. Okhi-90 is provided with an electronically assisted braking system. Okinawa is planning to launch the company's motorcycle Oki-100, a cruiser type with a range of 160 km and 100 kmph speed capacity. The price range of Okinawa bikes start from Rs 62,000 to Rs 1.21 lakh for the top-end variant Okhi-90. The brand has a dealer presence in 121 cities.

Okinawa Bikes Price List (December 2022) in India Okinawa Bike Models Ex-ShowRoom Price Okinawa Lite ₹ 63,990 - 66,000 Okinawa R30 ₹ 58,992 - 61,000 Okinawa Ridge ₹ 61,791 - 87,291 Okinawa Oki100 ₹ 1 Lakhs Okinawa iPraise+ ₹ 99,708 - 1.49 Lakhs Okinawa Okinawa Cruiser ₹ 1 Lakhs Okinawa Dual ₹ 58,992 - 83,000 Okinawa PraisePro ₹ 76,848 - 1.28 Lakhs

