The eGo Li STD, is priced at ₹57,220 (ex-showroom).
The eGo Li STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The eGo Li STD is available in 2 colour options: Gold, Silver.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the eGo Li STD include the Fujiyama Spectra priced between ₹51.53 Thousands - 77.12 Thousands and the Ujaas Energy eSpa Li priced ₹54.88 Thousands.
The eGo Li STD has Anti Theft Alarm, Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Battery Indicator.