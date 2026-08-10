Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Key Specs
- Speed25 kmph
- Range75 - 100 km
- Charging5 hrs
- Battery Capacity1.56 - 2.3 kWh
- Motor Power0.25 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Ujaas Energy eGo T3
|Rs. 59,724Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|75 km
|3-4 Hours
|250 W
|Ampere Magnus Neo
|Rs. 86,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|103 kg
|-
|-
|Steel
|85 km
|5 hrs
|-
|eGo T3VSMagnus Neo
|PURE EV Epluto 7G
|Rs. 80,799Onwards
|-
|30 Nm
|Scooters
|76 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|111-151 km
|4 Hours
|2.2 kW
|eGo T3VSEpluto 7G
|Joy e-bike Wolf
|Rs. 54,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|81 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|90 km
|5 Hours
|1 kW
|eGo T3VSWolf
|Honda QC1
|Rs. 90,000Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|89.5 kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|80 km
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|1.8 kW
|eGo T3VSQC1
|Ampere Reo Li Plus
|Rs. 69,990Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|70 km
|6 Hours
|250 W
|eGo T3VSReo Li Plus
|Ola Electric Gig
|Rs. 39,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|157 km
|5 Hours
|1500 W
|eGo T3VSGig
Ujaas Energy eGo T3 is available in the 4 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|250 W
|Battery Capacity
|1.56-2.3 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|75-100 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|3-7 Hours
|Max Speed
|25 Kmph
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