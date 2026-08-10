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UJAAS ENERGY eGo T3

₹59,724 - 70,224*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    25 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    75 - 100 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.56 - 2.3 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.25 kW
View All eGo T3 SpecsView specs icon

Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Variants

Ujaas Energy eGo T3 price starts at ₹ 59,724 and goes up to ₹ 70,224 (Ex-showroom). Ujaas Energy eGo T3 comes in 2 variants. Ujaas Energy eGo T3's top variant is l.
2 Variants Available
eGo T3 STD
₹59,724*
25 kmph
100 km
eGo T3 l
₹70,224*
25 kmph
75 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Latest Updates

Calendar icon22 Jul 2026
Aspiring vehicle buyers face confusion over ethanol-blended petrol, with electric vehicles emerging as a sustainable long-term option despite higher upfront costs.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 May 2026
Electric commercial vehicle sales in April 2026 showed mixed results, with Tata and Euler thriving while others declined significantly.Read Full Story

Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Visual Comparison

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Ujaas Energy eGo T3 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
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Ujaas Energy eGo T3
Ujaas Energy eGo T3 image
Rs. 59,724Onwards--Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy75 km3-4 Hours250 W
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
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PURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV Epluto 7G imageRs. 80,799Onwards-30 NmScooters76 kgDiscDrumAlloy111-151 km4 Hours2.2 kWeGo T3VSEpluto 7G
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Honda QC1Honda QC1 imageRs. 90,000Onwards
4.51
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Ampere Reo Li PlusAmpere Reo Li Plus imageRs. 69,990Onwards
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Ola Electric GigOla Electric Gig imageRs. 39,999Onwards
51
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy157 km5 Hours1500 WeGo T3VSGig

EV Travel Cost Calculator

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Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Images

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Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Colours

Ujaas Energy eGo T3 is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Blue

Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
eGo T3vsMagnus Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
eGo T3vsEpluto 7G
Joy e-bike Wolf

Joy e-bike Wolf

54,999 - 65,099
eGo T3vsWolf
Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000
eGo T3vsQC1
Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

59,900 - 64,499
eGo T3vsReo
Ampere Magnus Grand

Ampere Magnus Grand

89,999
eGo T3vsMagnus Grand

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Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Specifications and Features

Max Power250 W
Battery Capacity1.56-2.3 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range75-100 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time3-7 Hours
Max Speed25 Kmph
View all eGo T3 specs and features

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