Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 59,720. The on road price for Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 top variant goes up to Rs. 70,220 in Hyderabad. The lowest price model is Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 eGo T3 LA 72V and the most priced model is Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 eGo T3 Li 60V. Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 on road price breakup in Hyderabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 is mainly compared to Yulu Wynn which starts at Rs. 55,555 in Hyderabad, Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in Hyderabad and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Hyderabad. Variants On-Road Price Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 eGo T3 LA 72V ₹ 59,720 Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 eGo T3 Li 60V ₹ 70,220