Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 Specifications

Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 starting price is Rs. 56,880 in India. Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 is available in 2 variant and
56,880 - 70,224*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 Specs

Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Ujaas eGo T3 starts at Rs. 56,880 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 sits in the Electric ...Read More

Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
eGo T3 Li 60V
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.10-10,Rear :-3.10-10
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Reverse Gear
Yes
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Range
75 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Tripmeter
Digital
Charging Point
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Wheel Locking Mechanism, Find my Scooter
Clock
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
Pilot Lamps
Yes
Battery Capacity
60 V, 26 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion

Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 Alternatives

Kabira Mobility Kollegio

Kabira Mobility Kollegio

45,990 - 53,990
Ujaas eGo T3 vs Kollegio
Stella Automobili SA 1000

Stella Automobili SA 1000

46,000 - 60,000
Ujaas eGo T3 vs SA 1000
Evolet Derby

Evolet Derby

46,499 - 70,000
Ujaas eGo T3 vs Derby
Geliose Hope

Geliose Hope

46,999 Onwards
Ujaas eGo T3 vs Hope
Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo

Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo

47,000 - 55,790
Ujaas eGo T3 vs Kollegio Neo

Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 Variants & Price List

Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 price starts at ₹ 56,880 and goes upto ₹ 70,224 (Ex-showroom). Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 comes in 2 variants. Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 top variant price is ₹ 70,224.

eGo T3 LA 72V
56,880*
250 W
eGo T3 Li 60V
70,224*
250 W
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

