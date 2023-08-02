Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Ujaas eGo T3 starts at Rs. 56,880 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 price starts at ₹ 56,880 and goes upto ₹ 70,224 (Ex-showroom). Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 comes in 2 variants. Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 top variant price is ₹ 70,224.
₹56,880*
250 W
₹70,224*
250 W
*Ex-showroom price
