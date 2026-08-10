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UJAAS ENERGY eSpa LA

₹42,924*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ujaas Energy eSpa LA Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    45 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    60 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    6.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.56 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.25 kW
View All eSpa LA SpecsView specs icon

Ujaas Energy eSpa LA Variants

Ujaas Energy eSpa LA price starts at ₹ 42,924 .
1 Variant Available
eSpa LA STD
₹42,924*
45 kmph
60 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Ujaas Energy eSpa LA Latest Updates

Calendar icon9 Jun 2026
In May 2026, Indian automobile dealers saw increased demand for fuel-efficient and electric vehicles due to rising fuel prices.Read Full Story
Calendar icon8 Apr 2026
Electric car makers urge Karnataka to reconsider a proposed tax on EVs, citing potential hindrances to adoption and sustainability goals.Read Full Story

Ujaas Energy eSpa LA Visual Comparison

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Ujaas Energy eSpa LA comparison with similar Bikes

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BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Ujaas Energy eSpa LA
Ujaas Energy eSpa LA image
Rs. 42,924Onwards--Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy60 km6-7 Hours250 W
Joy e-bike WolfJoy e-bike Wolf imageRs. 54,999Onwards
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Ampere ReoAmpere Reo imageRs. 59,900Onwards-35 NmScooters71.4 kgDiscDrum-80 km5 Hours 30 Minutes250 WeSpa LAVSReo
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Odysse Electric Racer NeoOdysse Electric Racer Neo imageRs. 52,000Onwards--Scooters-DiscDrumAlloy90-115 km4-8 Hours-eSpa LAVSRacer Neo

Ujaas Energy eSpa LA Images

Ujaas Energy eSpa LA Image 1
Ujaas Energy eSpa LA Image 2
Ujaas Energy eSpa LA Image 3
Ujaas Energy eSpa LA Image 4
Ujaas Energy eSpa LA Image 5
Ujaas Energy eSpa LA Image 6

Ujaas Energy eSpa LA Colours

Ujaas Energy eSpa LA is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Red

Ujaas Energy eSpa LA Alternatives

Joy e-bike Wolf

Joy e-bike Wolf

54,999 - 65,099
eSpa LAvsWolf
Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

59,900 - 64,499
eSpa LAvsReo
Ola Electric Gig

Ola Electric Gig

39,999 - 49,999
eSpa LAvsGig
Hero Electric Flash

Hero Electric Flash

59,640
eSpa LAvsFlash
Okinawa R30

Okinawa R30

61,998
eSpa LAvsR30
Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu

Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu

53,999 - 64,099
eSpa LAvsGen Next Nanu

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Ujaas Energy eSpa LA Specifications and Features

Max Power250 W
Battery Capacity1.56 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightLEd
Range60 km
Charging Time6-7 Hours
Max Speed45 kmph
View all eSpa LA specs and features

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