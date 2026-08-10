Ujaas Energy eSpa LA Key Specs
- Speed45 kmph
- Range60 km
- Charging6.5 hrs
- Battery Capacity1.56 kWh
- Motor Power0.25 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Ujaas Energy eSpa LA
|Rs. 42,924Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|60 km
|6-7 Hours
|250 W
|Joy e-bike Wolf
|Rs. 54,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|81 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|90 km
|5 Hours
|1 kW
|eSpa LAVSWolf
|Ampere Reo
|Rs. 59,900Onwards
|-
|35 Nm
|Scooters
|71.4 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|-
|80 km
|5 Hours 30 Minutes
|250 W
|eSpa LAVSReo
|Ola Electric Gig
|Rs. 39,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|157 km
|5 Hours
|1500 W
|eSpa LAVSGig
|Hero Electric Flash
|Rs. 59,640Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|69 kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|85 km
|4-5 Hrs.
|250 W
|eSpa LAVSFlash
|Okinawa R30
|Rs. 61,998Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|60 km
|4-5 Hours
|250 W
|eSpa LAVSR30
|Odysse Electric Racer Neo
|Rs. 52,000Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|90-115 km
|4-8 Hours
|-
|eSpa LAVSRacer Neo
Ujaas Energy eSpa LA is available in the 2 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|250 W
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|LEd
|Range
|60 km
|Charging Time
|6-7 Hours
|Max Speed
|45 kmph
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