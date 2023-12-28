In 2024 Ampere Reo or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Ampere Reo or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Price starts at 40,699 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa LA Price starts at 42,924 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo up to 55 km/charge and the Ujaas eSpa LA has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the Ujaas eSpa LA in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less