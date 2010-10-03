hamburger icon
eSpa LAPriceRangeSpecifications
Ujaas Energy eSpa LA Front Right View
1/6
Ujaas Energy eSpa LA Headlight View
2/6
Ujaas Energy eSpa LA Speedometer View
3/6
Ujaas Energy eSpa LA Storage View
4/6
Ujaas Energy eSpa LA Taillight View
5/6
Ujaas Energy eSpa LA Controller Switch Buttion View
View all Images
6/6

Ujaas Energy eSpa LA STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
46,086*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers

eSpa LA STD

eSpa LA STD Prices

The eSpa LA STD, is priced at ₹46,086 (ex-showroom).

eSpa LA STD Range

The eSpa LA STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

eSpa LA STD Colours

The eSpa LA STD is available in 2 colour options: Red, White.

eSpa LA STD Battery & Range

eSpa LA STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the eSpa LA STD include the YUKIE Yuvee priced ₹44.38 Thousands and the Ola Electric Gig priced between ₹40 Thousands - 50 Thousands.

eSpa LA STD Specs & Features

The eSpa LA STD has Pass Switch, Clock, Anti Theft Alarm, Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Battery Indicator.

Ujaas Energy eSpa LA STD Price

eSpa LA STD

₹ 46,086*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
42,924
Insurance
3,162
On-Road Price in Delhi
46,086
EMI@991/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Ujaas Energy eSpa LA STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Additional Storage
Yes

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.10-10, Rear :-3.10-10
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
60 km
Max Speed
45 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Hydraulic
Front Suspension
Telescopic

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Wheel Locking Mechanism, Find my Scooter
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
6-7 Hours

Electricals

Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lead Acid
Ujaas Energy eSpa LA STD EMI
EMI892 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
41,477
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
41,477
Interest Amount
12,013
Payable Amount
53,490

Ujaas Energy eSpa LA Alternatives

YUKIE Yuvee

YUKIE Yuvee

44,385Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
eSpa LAvsYuvee
Ola Electric Gig

Ola Electric Gig

39,999 - 49,999Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
eSpa LAvsGig
Ujaas Energy eGo LA

Ujaas Energy eGo LA

39,880Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
eSpa LAvseGo LA
Tunwal Sport 63

Tunwal Sport 63

49,990Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
eSpa LAvsSport 63
Komaki Xone

Komaki Xone

35,999 - 59,000Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
eSpa LAvsXone
YUKIE Shiga

YUKIE Shiga

51,115Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
eSpa LAvsShiga

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Mantra Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Scooters

view all specs and features

Top Electric Bikes

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹75,999 - 1.61 Lakhs
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

₹91,399 - 1.34 Lakhs
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Ujaas Energy Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Ujaas Energy Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details