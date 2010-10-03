The eSpa LA STD, is priced at ₹46,086 (ex-showroom).
The eSpa LA STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The eSpa LA STD is available in 2 colour options: Red, White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the eSpa LA STD include the YUKIE Yuvee priced ₹44.38 Thousands and the Ola Electric Gig priced between ₹40 Thousands - 50 Thousands.
The eSpa LA STD has Pass Switch, Clock, Anti Theft Alarm, Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Battery Indicator.