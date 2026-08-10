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KOMAKI X2 Vogue

₹60,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
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Komaki X2 Vogue Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    25 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    65 - 90 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    4.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    2.02 - 2.11 kWh
View All X2 Vogue SpecsView specs icon

Komaki X2 Vogue Variants

Komaki X2 Vogue price starts at ₹ 60,999 .
1 Variant Available
X2 Vogue STD
₹60,999*
25 kmph
85 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Komaki X2 Vogue Latest Updates

Calendar icon6 Jul 2026
EV batteries now last hundreds of thousands of miles, boosting consumer confidence and addressing longevity concerns.Read Full Story
Calendar icon30 Apr 2026
Tsuyo Manufacturing secures two patents for innovative electric motor technologies, enhancing efficiency and reliability in EV applications.Read Full Story
Calendar icon11 Feb 2026
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched 272 new electric buses, part of a 950-bus rollout to improve public transport and air quality.Read Full Story

Komaki X2 Vogue Visual Comparison

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Komaki X2 Vogue
Ampere Reo Li Plus
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Komaki X2 Vogue comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Komaki X2 Vogue
Komaki X2 Vogue image
Rs. 60,999Onwards--Scooters-DiscDrumAlloy85-90 km--
Joy e-bike WolfJoy e-bike Wolf imageRs. 54,999Onwards
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Okaya EV Faast F2FOkaya EV Faast F2F imageRs. 79,999Onwards
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Ampere Reo Li PlusAmpere Reo Li Plus imageRs. 69,990Onwards
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-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy70 km6 Hours250 WX2 VogueVSReo Li Plus
Ampere ReoAmpere Reo imageRs. 59,900Onwards-35 NmScooters71.4 kgDiscDrum-80 km5 Hours 30 Minutes250 WX2 VogueVSReo
Ola Electric S1 ZOla Electric S1 Z imageRs. 59,999Onwards
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-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy75-146 km5 Hours3000 WX2 VogueVSS1 Z
Okinawa LiteOkinawa Lite imageRs. 69,093Onwards
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-Scooters-DiscDrumAlloy60 km4-5 Hours250 WX2 VogueVSLite

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Komaki X2 Vogue Images

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Komaki X2 Vogue Image 6

Komaki X2 Vogue Colours

Komaki X2 Vogue is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Royal Blue
Royal blue

Komaki X2 Vogue Alternatives

Joy e-bike Wolf

Joy e-bike Wolf

54,999 - 65,099
X2 VoguevsWolf
Okaya EV Faast F2F

Okaya EV Faast F2F

79,999
X2 VoguevsFaast F2F
Ampere Reo Li Plus

Ampere Reo Li Plus

69,990
X2 VoguevsReo Li Plus
Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

59,900 - 64,499
X2 VoguevsReo
Ola Electric S1 Z

Ola Electric S1 Z

59,999 - 64,999
X2 VoguevsS1 Z
Ola Electric Gig

Ola Electric Gig

39,999 - 49,999
X2 VoguevsGig

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Komaki X2 Vogue Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity2.02-2.11 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightLED
Range65-90 km
Charging Time4-5 Hours
Max Speed25 kmph
View all X2 Vogue specs and features

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