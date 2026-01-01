hamburger icon
Komaki X2 Vogue Front View
Komaki X2 Vogue
Komaki X2 Vogue Bootspace View
Komaki X2 Vogue Disc View
Komaki X2 Vogue Handle View
Komaki X2 Vogue Suspension View
Komaki X2 Vogue STD

64,454*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
X2 Vogue STD

X2 Vogue STD Prices

The X2 Vogue STD, is priced at ₹64,454 (ex-showroom).

X2 Vogue STD Range

The X2 Vogue STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

X2 Vogue STD Colours

The X2 Vogue STD is available in 1 colour option: Royal Blue.

X2 Vogue STD Battery & Range

X2 Vogue STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the X2 Vogue STD include the Komaki Flora priced ₹61 Thousands and the Lectrix SX25 priced between ₹55 Thousands - 68 Thousands.

X2 Vogue STD Specs & Features

The X2 Vogue STD has Clock, Pass Switch, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display and Low Battery Indicator.

Komaki X2 Vogue STD Price

X2 Vogue STD

₹ 64,454*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
60,999
Insurance
3,455
On-Road Price in Delhi
64,454
EMI@1,385/mo
Komaki X2 Vogue STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1860 mm
Additional Storage
20 L
Height
1130 mm
Width
720 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
85-90 km
Max Speed
25 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
20 L
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Repair Switch, BIS Wheels Enhance Stability, Multiple Sensors, Self Diagonsis, Vivid Smart Dash, Parking Assist, Lock by Remote, Riding Modes - Eco I Sport I Turbo
Pass Switch
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
2.11 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Komaki X2 Vogue STD EMI
EMI1,247 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
58,008
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
58,008
Interest Amount
16,801
Payable Amount
74,809

