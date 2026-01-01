The X2 Vogue STD, is priced at ₹64,454 (ex-showroom).
The X2 Vogue STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The X2 Vogue STD is available in 1 colour option: Royal Blue.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the X2 Vogue STD include the Komaki Flora priced ₹61 Thousands and the Lectrix SX25 priced between ₹55 Thousands - 68 Thousands.
The X2 Vogue STD has Clock, Pass Switch, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display and Low Battery Indicator.