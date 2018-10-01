In India, there are 17 Komaki Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Komaki MX3, Komaki XGT KM, Komaki Flora, Komaki MX16 Pro, Komaki TN-95. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 56,890.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best Komaki Bikes Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Komaki MX3
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|Komaki XGT KM
|₹ 56,890 - 93,045
|Komaki Flora
|₹ 61,000
|Komaki MX16 Pro
|₹ 1.7 Lakhs
|Komaki TN-95
|₹ 1.19 - 1.4 Lakhs