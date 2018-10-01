Best Komaki Bikes

In India, there are 17 Komaki Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Komaki MX3, Komaki XGT KM, Komaki Flora, Komaki MX16 Pro, Komaki TN-95. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 56,890. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Komaki Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Komaki MX3 ₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Komaki XGT KM ₹ 56,890 - 93,045
Komaki Flora ₹ 61,000
Komaki MX16 Pro ₹ 1.7 Lakhs
Komaki TN-95 ₹ 1.19 - 1.4 Lakhs

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17 New Komaki Bikes found

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Komaki MX3 Front Left View
1/9

Komaki MX3

₹1.15 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
2.17 kWh
Speed
80 kmph
Range
100 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Komaki XGT KM Front Left View
1/14

Komaki XGT KM

4.4
105
₹56,890 - 93,045
Battery Capacity
1.68 kWh
Speed
28 kmph
Range
65 km
4 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Komaki Flora Right Side View
1/10

Komaki Flora

₹61,000
Battery Capacity
3 kWh
Speed
70 kmph
Range
100 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Komaki MX16 Pro Front Left View
1/14

Komaki MX16 Pro

₹1.7 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
4.5 kWh
Speed
80 kmph
Range
220 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Komaki TN-95 Front Right View
1/6

Komaki TN-95

₹1.19 - 1.4 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
3.7 kWh
Speed
85 kmph
Range
180 km
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Komaki SE Front Right View
1/6

Komaki SE

5.0
2
₹59,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
3.7 kWh
Speed
60 kmph
Range
200 km
5 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Komaki LY Front Right Side View
1/8

Komaki LY

₹78,000 - 1.07 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
2.10 kWh
Speed
60 kmph
Range
200 km
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Komaki XGT X4 Rear Left View
1/11

Komaki XGT X4

₹1.02 - 1.24 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
2.23 kWh
Speed
45 kmph
Range
220 km
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Komaki DT 3000 Front Right Side View
1/12

Komaki DT 3000

₹1.12 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
2.29 kWh
Speed
80 kmph
Range
160 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Komaki XGT CAT 2.0 Front Right Side View
1/4

Komaki XGT CAT 2.0

₹74,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
3.17 kWh
Speed
63 kmph
Range
140 km
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Komaki X2 Vogue Front View
1/6

Komaki X2 Vogue

₹60,999
Battery Capacity
2.11 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
90 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Komaki XGT X5 Left View
1/5

Komaki XGT X5

₹1.01 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
2.1 kWh
Speed
62 kmph
Range
100 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Komaki Xone Front Left View
1/7

Komaki Xone

4.7
3
₹35,999 - 59,000
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh
Speed
60 kmph
Range
150 km
5 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Komaki Ranger Front Left Side View
1/12

Komaki Ranger

4.5
2
₹1.3 - 1.35 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
3.6 kWh
Speed
80 kmph
Range
250 km
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Komaki XGT VP Front Left Side View
1/9

Komaki XGT VP

₹59,999 - 65,999
Battery Capacity
1.68 kWh
Speed
70 kmph
Range
80 km
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Komaki XGT Classic Front Right Side View
1/9

Komaki XGT Classic

5.0
1
₹1.09 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
2.1 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
90 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Komaki Venice Front Left Side View
1/11

Komaki Venice

₹1.04 - 1.68 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
2.88 kWh
Speed
80 kmph
Range
300 km
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

2 Upcoming Komaki Bikes

Komaki MG Pro V
UPCOMING

Komaki MG Pro V

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹73,999
Expected price
Speed
60 kmph
Range
100 km
Check Details
Komaki MG Pro+
UPCOMING

Komaki MG Pro+

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹79,999
Expected price
Battery Capacity
2.7 kW
Speed
60 kmph
Range
150 km
Check Details

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