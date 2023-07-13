Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Komaki X2 Vogue comes with Automatic transmission. The price of X2 Vogue starts at Rs. 47,000 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Komaki X2 Vogue sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Komaki X2 Vogue price starts at ₹ 47,000 and goes upto ₹ 47,000 (Ex-showroom). Komaki X2 Vogue comes in 1 variants. Komaki X2 Vogue top variant price is ₹ 47,000.
₹47,000*
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price