Komaki X2 Vogue Specifications

Komaki X2 Vogue starting price is Rs. 47,000 in India. Komaki X2 Vogue is available in 1 variant and
47,000* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Komaki X2 Vogue Specs

Komaki X2 Vogue comes with Automatic transmission. The price of X2 Vogue starts at Rs. 47,000 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Komaki X2 Vogue sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian

Komaki X2 Vogue Specifications and Features

X2 Vouge STD
Height
1130 mm
Length
1860 mm
Width
720 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/90-12
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Range
85 km/charge
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Max Speed
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Telescopic Shock Absorber
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Tachometer
Digital
ABS
No
Tripmeter
Digital
Charging Point
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Fuel Gauge
No
Clock
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Battery Capacity
72 V, 20-30 Ah
DRLs
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Maintainance Free

Komaki News

Komaki is expanding presence in overseas markets including Nepal and Bangladesh with plans to enter Sri Lanka and Bhutan
Electric two-wheeler maker Komaki enters Nepal & Bangladesh markets
13 Jul 2023
The Komaki SE electric scooters now also come equipped with dual disc brake and new LED DRL design for a trendier look.
Upgraded Komaki SE electric scooters come with more range; priced from 96,968
21 Jun 2023
The 2023 Komaki TN 95 e-scooter now comes with fire-resistant batteries, anti-skid technology and new accessories as standard
Updated Komaki TN 95 launched with new features, priced from 1.31 lakh
27 May 2023
The 2023 Komaki Ranger electric cruiser now promises a range between 200-250 km on a single charge
Upgraded Komaki Ranger electric cruiser launched with more range & features, priced at 1.85 lakh
26 Apr 2023
Komaki LY Pro electric scooter
Komaki LY Pro electric scooter, powered by dual battery, launched at 1,37,500
13 Mar 2023
Komaki X2 Vogue Variants & Price List

Komaki X2 Vogue price starts at ₹ 47,000 and goes upto ₹ 47,000 (Ex-showroom). Komaki X2 Vogue comes in 1 variants. Komaki X2 Vogue top variant price is ₹ 47,000.

X2 Vouge STD
47,000*
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

