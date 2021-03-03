HT Auto
1/5
2/5
3/5
4/5
5/5

Avon E Scoot Specifications

Avon E Scoot starting price is Rs. 39,259 in India. Avon E Scoot is available in 1 variant and
39,259 - 45,000*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Avon E Scoot Specs

Avon E Scoot comes with Automatic transmission. The price of E Scoot starts at Rs. 39,259 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Avon E Scoot sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian ...Read More

Avon E Scoot Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Load Capacity
120 Kg
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-16,Rear :-3.00-16
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC
Motor Power
215 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Range
65 km/charge
Max Speed
24 kmph
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
ABS
No
Fuel Gauge
No
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Battery Capacity
48 V, 20 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
VRLA

Avon E Scoot Alternatives

Velev Motors VEV 01

Velev Motors VEV 01

32,500 Onwards
Check latest offers
E Scoot vs VEV 01
Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy

Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy

31,880 Onwards
Check latest offers
E Scoot vs Ujaas eZy
Hero Lectro C8

Hero Lectro C8

32,499 Onwards
Check latest offers
E Scoot vs C8
Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo LA

Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo LA

34,880 - 43,974
Check latest offers
E Scoot vs Ujaas eGo LA
UPCOMING
Hero Electric A2B

Hero Electric A2B

35,000 Onwards
Check A2B details
View similar Bikes

Avon News

File photo: An e-bike is displayed at an electric bike shop in Watertown, Massachusetts, US.
Sales of electric bikes rise in Ludhiana amid hike in fuel prices
3 Mar 2021
Photo of Avon's electric scooter E Scoot. The EV maker is currently under scanner over misappropriation of FAME II subsidies.
Indian EV maker Avon denies misusing FAME II scheme subsidies
23 Dec 2022
TVS iQube electric scooter.
TVS Motor Company records 4% jump in total sales in July
2 Aug 2023
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Classic 350 are the brand's largest-selling motorcycles
Royal Enfield’s sales rise 32% in July amidst new rivals from Harley, Triumph
2 Aug 2023
The Harley-Davidson X440 is inspired by the XR1200 and appears well-designed from the front, The rear feels more of an afterthought
The most affordable Harley-Davidson motorcycle gets a price hike. Can you still afford it?
2 Aug 2023
View all
 

Avon E Scoot Variants & Price List

Avon E Scoot price starts at ₹ 39,259 and goes upto ₹ 45,000 (Ex-showroom). Avon E Scoot comes in 1 variants. Avon E Scoot top variant price is ₹ 39,259.

STD
39,259*
215 W
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Avon Bikes

  • Popular
    View all Avon Bikes

    Trending Avon Bikes

    • Popular
      View all Avon Bikes

      Latest Bikes in India 2023

      Maruthisan MS 3.0

      Maruthisan MS 3.0

      1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Maruthisan Dream+

      Maruthisan Dream+

      1.63 Lakhs Onwards
      Check latest offers
      Maruthisan Beat

      Maruthisan Beat

      1.7 Lakhs Onwards
      Check latest offers
      Fujiyama Vespar

      Fujiyama Vespar

      61,050 - 86,641
      Check latest offers
      Fujiyama Spectra

      Fujiyama Spectra

      51,528 - 77,119
      Check latest offers

      Trending Bikes in India 2023

      Yamaha MT-15

      Yamaha MT-15

      1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Hero Splendor Plus

      Hero Splendor Plus

      60,310 - 69,760
      Check latest offers
      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Honda Activa 6G

      Honda Activa 6G

      75,347 - 81,347
      Check latest offers
      Yamaha R15 V4

      Yamaha R15 V4

      1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
      Check latest offers

      Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

      CFMoto 400NK

      CFMoto 400NK

      3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Harley-Davidson Custom1250

      Harley-Davidson Custom1250

      16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Indian Springfield

      Indian Springfield

      30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Yamaha YZF R1

      Yamaha YZF R1

      20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda CBR150R

      Honda CBR150R

      1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda Activa 7G

      Honda Activa 7G

      80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
      Check details