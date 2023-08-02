Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8) comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Eagle-100(4.8) starts at Rs. 42,850 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8) sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.
Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8) price starts at ₹ 42,850 and goes upto ₹ 42,850 (Ex-showroom). Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8) comes in 1 variants. Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8) top variant price is ₹ 42,850.
₹42,850*
250 w
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price