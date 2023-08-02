HT Auto
Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8) Specifications

Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8) starting price is Rs. 42,850 in India. Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8) is available in 1 variant and
42,850
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8) Specs

Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8) comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Eagle-100(4.8) starts at Rs. 42,850 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8) sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.

Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8) Specifications and Features

Ground Clearance
185 mm
Length
1800 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm
Kerb Weight
55 kg
Height
1115 mm
Width
610 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3-10, Rear :-3-10
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Motor Power
250 w
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Chassis
High Rigid Tubular Frame
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
12 digree
Additional Features
Theft Protection
Clock
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Underseat storage
7.93 L
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Battery Capacity
48 V
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
VRLA

Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo LA

Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo LA

34,880 - 43,974
UPCOMING
Hero Electric A2B

Hero Electric A2B

35,000 Onwards
Essel Energy GET 1

Essel Energy GET 1

37,500 - 39,500
Polarity Smart Executive

Polarity Smart Executive

38,000 - 1.05 Lakhs
Avon E Mate

Avon E Mate

39,259 - 45,000
Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8) Variants & Price List

Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8) price starts at ₹ 42,850 and goes upto ₹ 42,850 (Ex-showroom). Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8) comes in 1 variants. Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8) top variant price is ₹ 42,850.

STD
42,850*
250 w
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

