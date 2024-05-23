Which is the top variant of Tunwal Sport 63 48V? Tunwal Sport 63 48V comes in a single variant which is the LA.

What are the key specifications of the Tunwal Sport 63 48V? The Tunwal Sport 63 48V is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 55-70 Km, it has a charging time of 3 Hrs and a battery capacity of 26 Ah providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Tunwal Sport 63 48V have, and what is the price range? The Tunwal Sport 63 48V offers a single variant. The variant, LA is priced at Rs. 49,990 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Tunwal Sport 63 48V? The Tunwal Sport 63 48V is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 26 Ah battery. It offers an impressive range of 55-70 Km on a single charge.