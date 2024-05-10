Tunwal Sport 63 48V on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 49,990.
Visit your nearest
Tunwal Sport 63 48V dealers and showrooms in Bangalore for best offers.
Tunwal Sport 63 48V on road price breakup in Bangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Tunwal Sport 63 48V is mainly compared to Yulu Wynn which starts at Rs. 55,555 in Bangalore, Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in Bangalore and Okinawa R30 starting at Rs. 58,992 in Bangalore.
Variants On-Road Price Tunwal Sport 63 48V LA ₹ 49,990
