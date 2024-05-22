|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
|Range
|70-85 km
|Charging time
|4-7 Hrs.
Tunwal Lithino 2.0 price starts at ₹ 71,990 and goes up to ₹ 71,990 (Ex-showroom). Tunwal Lithino 2.0 comes in 1 variants. Tunwal Lithino 2.0's top variant is STD.
₹71,990*
25 Kmph
70-85 Km
|Body Type
|Electric Bikes,Scooter
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|Charging Point
|4-7 Hrs.
|Range
|70-85 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|4-7 Hrs.
|Model Name
Tunwal Lithino 2.0
|GT Force One Plus Pro
|GT Force RYD Plus
|Okinawa PraisePro
|Hero Electric Nyx
|Okinawa R30
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹71,990 Onwards
₹76,555
₹65,555
₹76,848
₹0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
₹58,992
|Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh
2.5 kWh
2.2 kWh
2.0 kWh
1.536 kWh
1.25 KWH
|Range
70-85 km
110 km
95 km
88 km/charge
130 km
60 km/charge
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
No
No
No
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price