Tunwal Lithino 2.0 Front Left View
1/8
Tunwal Lithino 2.0 Front View
2/8
Tunwal Lithino 2.0 Right View
3/8
Tunwal Lithino 2.0 Footspace View
4/8
Tunwal Lithino 2.0 Front Tyre View
5/8
Tunwal Lithino 2.0 Model Name View
6/8

Tunwal Lithino 2.0 Specifications

Tunwal Lithino 2.0 starting price is Rs. 71,990 in India. Tunwal Lithino 2.0 is available in 1 variant
71,990* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Tunwal Lithino 2.0 Specs

Tunwal Lithino 2.0 comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Lithino 2.0 starts at Rs. 71,990 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Tunwal Lithino 2.0 sits in the Electric Bikes,Scooter segment in the Indian

Tunwal Lithino 2.0 Specifications and Features

STD
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum
Range
70-85 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-7 Hrs.
Charging at Home
Yes
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

Tunwal Lithino 2.0 Variants & Price List

Tunwal Lithino 2.0 price starts at ₹ 71,990 and goes up to ₹ 71,990 (Ex-showroom). Tunwal Lithino 2.0 comes in 1 variants. Tunwal Lithino 2.0's top variant is STD.

STD
71,990*
25 Kmph
70-85 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

