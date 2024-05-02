Tunwal Lithino 2.0 comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Lithino 2.0 starts at Rs. 71,990 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Tunwal Lithino 2.0 sits in the Electric Bikes,Scooter segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Tunwal Lithino 2.0 price starts at ₹ 71,990 and goes up to ₹ 71,990 (Ex-showroom). Tunwal Lithino 2.0 comes in 1 variants. Tunwal Lithino 2.0's top variant is STD.
₹71,990*
25 Kmph
70-85 Km
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price