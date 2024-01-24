Which is the top variant of Hero Electric Optima? The top variant of Hero Electric Optima is the CX 5.0.

What are the key specifications of the Hero Electric Optima? The Hero Electric Optima is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 89-135 km, it has a charging time of 45 Hours. and a battery capacity of 2-3 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Hero Electric Optima have, and what is the price range? The Hero Electric Optima offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, CX 2.0 is priced at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, CX 5.0 is priced at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Hero Electric Optima? The Hero Electric Optima is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 2-3 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 89-135 km on a single charge.