Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
Hero Electric Optima Front Right View
1/17
Hero Electric Optima Front View
2/17
Hero Electric Optima Left Side View
3/17
Hero Electric Optima Left View
4/17
Hero Electric Optima Rear Left View
5/17
Hero Electric Optima Rear Right View
View all Images
6/17

Hero Electric Optima

Hero Electric Optima starting price is Rs. 1,06,590 in India. Hero Electric Optima is available in 2 variant and
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.07 - 1.3 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers
park+ banner
Hero Electric Optima Key Specs
Battery Capacity2-3 kWh
Max Speed48-55 kmph
Range89-135 km
Charging time4.5 Hours.
View all Optima specs and features

Hero Electric Optima Alternatives

Kinetic Green Flex

Kinetic Green Flex

1.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Optima vs Flex
TVS iQube Electric

TVS iQube Electric

1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Optima vs iQube Electr...
UPCOMING
LML Star

LML Star

1 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check Star details
View similar Bikes
Ather Energy 450x

Ather Energy 450x

1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Optima vs 450x
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Optima vs Chetak
Vida V1

Vida V1

97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Optima vs V1

Hero Electric Optima Variants & Price

Hero Electric Optima price starts at ₹ 1.07 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.3 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hero Electric Optima comes in 2 variants. Hero Electric Optima's top variant is CX 5.0.

CX 2.0
1.07 Lakhs*
48 Kmph
89 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
CX 5.0
1.3 Lakhs*
55 Kmph
135 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Embrace the Future: Discover the Power of Electric Vehicles!
Know more

Hero Electric Optima Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity2-3 kWh
Body TypeElectric Bikes,Scooter
Charging Point4.5 Hours.
Range89-135 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4.5 Hours.
View all Optima specs and features

Hero Electric Optima comparison with its competitors

Model Name
Hero Electric Optima
Kinetic Green FlexTVS iQube ElectricAther Energy 450xBajaj ChetakVida V1
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.07 - 1.3 Lakhs
₹1.1 Lakhs
₹1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs
₹1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
₹1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
₹97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
Expert Ratings
-
-
4 out of 5
4.5 out of 5
4 out of 5
-
Battery Capacity
2-3 kWh
3 kWh
4.56 kWh
2.9-3.7 kWh
2.9-3.2 kWh
3.44-3.94 kWh
Range
89-135 km
120 km
100 km
111-150 km
113-126 km
100-110 km
Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
ABS
-
-
-
-
No
-
Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic

My Garage

Popular Hero Electric Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Hero Electric Bikes

Hero Electric News

The upcoming Zero electric motorcycles for India will be locally built by Hero MotoCorp
Hero plans to launch three new electric two-wheelers by 2025
24 Jan 2024
Hero Electric is among seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers who are facing legal action over unpaid dues of FAME II incentives offered by the Centre.
FAME II subsidy: ARAI, ICAT officials face Centre's probe for lapse in offering incentives to Hero, Okinawa and 5 others
23 Nov 2023
Hero Electric is among seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers who may face legal action over unpaid dues of FAME II incentives offered by the Centre.
FAME II scheme: Hero Electric, Okinawa among 7 EV makers face legal action over unpaid dues, says Centre
14 Sept 2023
Hero Electric will expand in the premium electric two-wheeler segment under the new A2B brand
Hero Electric enters premium electric bike segment under new A2B brand
31 Aug 2023
The government is seeking a refund of subsidies from Hero Electric, Okinawa Autotech, Ampere EV, Revolt Motors, Benling India, Amo Mobility, and Lohia Auto.
Hero, Okinawa, Ampere among EV makers to face loss of 9,000 crore after govt stopped subsidies
10 Aug 2023
View all
  News

Hero Electric Videos

EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
31 Dec 2021
Sohinder Gill, CEO at Hero Electric, tells HT Auto what India can learn from other countries to take EVs to the masses.
Electric vehicles are a three-wheeled race: Sohinder Gill, CEO at Hero Electric
5 May 2020
EV segment in the country is poised to potentially keep growing once the situation returns to some semblance of normalcy after the coronavirus crisis is over.
Three factors why EVs could receive a big boost in India post lockdown
5 May 2020
Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
8 Feb 2024
View all
 

Top Electric Bikes

View allPopular Electric Bikes
Explore Other Options

Hero Electric Optima FAQs

The top variant of Hero Electric Optima is the CX 5.0.
The Hero Electric Optima is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 89-135 km, it has a charging time of 45 Hours. and a battery capacity of 2-3 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
The Hero Electric Optima offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, CX 2.0 is priced at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, CX 5.0 is priced at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Hero Electric Optima is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 2-3 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 89-135 km on a single charge.
The Hero Electric Optima has a charging time of 45 Hours., making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Kawasaki Ninja 500

Kawasaki Ninja 500

5.24 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hero Mavrick 440

Hero Mavrick 440

1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

11.83 - 12.13 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Ampere Zeal EX

Ampere Zeal EX

96,690 Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Kinetic Green e-Luna

Kinetic Green e-Luna

69,990 - 74,990
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

75,141 - 76,486
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

Suzuki GSX S750

Suzuki GSX S750

7.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Suzuki SV650

Suzuki SV650

6 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
KTM RC 490

KTM RC 490

3.85 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details

Popular Scooters

Vespa SXL 150

Vespa SXL 150

1.51 - 1.56 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
SXL 150 Price in Delhi
Hero Maestro Edge 125

Hero Maestro Edge 125

70,700 - 82,250
Check Latest Offers
Maestro Edge 125 Price in Delhi
Aprilia SXR 125

Aprilia SXR 125

1.15 - 1.18 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
SXR 125 Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Evolet Raptor

Evolet Raptor

1 Lakhs Onwards
Check Raptor details
View similar Bikes
UPCOMING
SYM Joymax Z 300

SYM Joymax Z 300

3.25 Lakhs Onwards
Check Joymax Z 300 details
View similar Bikes
View all
 Popular Scooters