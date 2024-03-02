In 2024 Hero Electric Optima or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Electric Optima or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Electric Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima up to 89-135 km/charge and the iQube Electric has a range of up to 100 km/charge. TVS offers the iQube Electric in 1 colour. Optima vs iQube Electric Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Optima Iqube electric Brand Hero Electric TVS Price ₹ 1.07 Lakhs ₹ 1.17 Lakhs Range 89-135 km/charge 100 km/charge Battery Capacity - - Charging Time 4.5 Hrs. 5 Hours