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HERO ELECTRIC Photon

₹1.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
5.0
1
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Hero Electric Photon Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    45 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    90 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.87 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    1.8 kW
View All Photon SpecsView specs icon

Hero Electric Photon Variants

Hero Electric Photon price starts at ₹ 1.11 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Photon LP
₹1.11 Lakhs*
45 kmph
90 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Hero Electric Photon Latest Updates

Calendar icon10 Aug 2026
Hero MotoCorp plans to launch electric motorcycles in 2027, featuring two dedicated platforms, UBEX and VXZ, enhancing their electric vehicle lineup.Read Full Story
Calendar icon5 Jun 2026
India plans to launch ethanol fuel infrastructure, aiming for 500 stations by 2026 to reduce fossil fuel reliance.Read Full Story
Calendar icon10 Feb 2026
Delhi's Chief Minister launched 272 new electric buses, part of a 950-bus rollout aimed at improving public transportation and air quality.Read Full Story

Hero Electric Photon Visual Comparison

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Hero Electric Photon comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Hero Electric Photon
Hero Electric Photon image
Rs. 1.11 LakhsOnwards
51
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TVS iQubeTVS iQube imageRs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
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-Scooters132 kgDiscDrumAlloy212 km4 Hours 18 Minutes4.4 kWPhotonVSiQube
Bajaj ChetakBajaj Chetak imageRs. 96,504Onwards
4.6149
-Scooters---Alloy153 km3 Hours-PhotonVSChetak
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
31
-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-PhotonVSMagnus Neo
Ather Energy RiztaAther Energy Rizta imageRs. 1.17 LakhsOnwards
4.4161
-Scooters125 kg---159 km6 Hours 30 Minutes4.3 kWPhotonVSRizta
Ather Energy 450SAther Energy 450S imageRs. 84,341Onwards
4.72
22 NmScooters108 kgDiscDiscAlloy161 km5 Hours 30 Minutes5.4 kWPhotonVS450S

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Hero Electric Photon Images

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Hero Electric Photon Colours

Hero Electric Photon is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Black
Black

Hero Electric Photon Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
PhotonvsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
PhotonvsChetak
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
PhotonvsMagnus Neo
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
PhotonvsRizta
Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
Photonvs450S
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

1.5 Lakhs
PhotonvsOneS Gen 2

Hero Electric Photon User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
5Features
5Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
5Comfort
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User Reviews

So excellent
This is comfortable and low-priced. The structure is excellent, and the battery backup is also excellent.
By: Prabhat Gupta (Aug 12, 2025)
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Hero Electric Photon Related News

Hero Electric offered several Photon electric scooters to the Ladakh Police administration.for patrolling duties. The Photon electric scooter will come with a 26 Ah battery pack. The electric scooter also offers a top speed of 45 kmph.
Hero Electric powers Ladakh Police with Photon electric scooters
23 Sept 2022
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh combines the longest claimed range with practical features aimed at everyday driving.
If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick
10 Aug 2026
The 390 Duke uses a single-cylinder engine that is liquid cooled.
3 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from KTM 390 Duke
10 Aug 2026
The updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 is arriving at select dealerships, featuring design changes, a new LED headlight, and Bluetooth connectivity. The launch is expected to happen soon.
Confirmed: New Pulsar 150 to get all these changes
10 Aug 2026
5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV
5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV
10 Aug 2026
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 Hero Electric Photon Related News

Hero Electric Photon Specifications and Features

Max Power1800 W
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity1.87 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightBulb
Range90 km
Charging Time5 Hours
Max Speed45 kmph
View all Photon specs and features

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