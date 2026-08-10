Hero Electric Photon Key Specs
- Speed45 kmph
- Range90 km
- Charging5 hrs
- Battery Capacity1.87 kWh
- Motor Power1.8 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Hero Electric Photon
|Rs. 1.11 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|116 kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Steel
|90 km
|5 Hours
|1800 W
|TVS iQube
|Rs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|132 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|212 km
|4 Hours 18 Minutes
|4.4 kW
|PhotonVSiQube
|Bajaj Chetak
|Rs. 96,504Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|-
|-
|Alloy
|153 km
|3 Hours
|-
|PhotonVSChetak
|Ampere Magnus Neo
|Rs. 86,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|103 kg
|-
|-
|Steel
|85 km
|5 hrs
|-
|PhotonVSMagnus Neo
|Ather Energy Rizta
|Rs. 1.17 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|125 kg
|-
|-
|-
|159 km
|6 Hours 30 Minutes
|4.3 kW
|PhotonVSRizta
|Ather Energy 450S
|Rs. 84,341Onwards
|22 Nm
|Scooters
|108 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|161 km
|5 Hours 30 Minutes
|5.4 kW
|PhotonVS450S
Hero Electric Photon is available in the 1 Colour in India.
|Max Power
|1800 W
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|1.87 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|Bulb
|Range
|90 km
|Charging Time
|5 Hours
|Max Speed
|45 kmph
Popular Hero Electric Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Scooters