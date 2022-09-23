Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hero Electric Photon comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Photon starts at Rs. 86,391 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hero Electric Photon sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.
Hero Electric Photon price starts at ₹ 86,391 and goes upto ₹ 86,391 (Ex-showroom). Hero Electric Photon comes in 1 variants. Hero Electric Photon top variant price is ₹ 72,990.
₹72,990*
1000-1400 W
