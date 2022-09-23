HT Auto
Hero Electric Photon Specifications

Hero Electric Photon starting price is Rs. 86,391 in India. Hero Electric Photon is available in 1 variant and
86,391* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Hero Electric Photon Specs

Hero Electric Photon comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Photon starts at Rs. 86,391 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hero Electric Photon sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.

Hero Electric Photon Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
LP
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Ground Clearance
130 mm
Kerb Weight
116 kg
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Steel
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tube
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Power
1000-1400 W
Range
60 km/charge
Gear Box
CVT
Max Speed
45 kmph
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
ABS
No
Charging Point
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Aerodynamic Style, PC Head Lamp, Charge(IP 65 Fan cooled )12v * 6, Regenerative Braking
Pass Switch
Yes
Braking Type
Combi Brake System
Stepup Seat
With Long Seat
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Battery Capacity
72 V, 20 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
Bulb
Battery Type
Li-ion

Hero Electric Photon News

Hero Electric offered several Photon electric scooters to the Ladakh Police administration.for patrolling duties. The Photon electric scooter will come with a 26 Ah battery pack. The electric scooter also offers a top speed of 45 kmph.
Hero Electric powers Ladakh Police with Photon electric scooters
23 Sept 2022
Seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers have written to the government to seek <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>469 crore subsidies from the consumers who have benefitted from the FAME 2 scheme.
Received FAME 2 subsidy for your electric two-wheeler? You may have to return it. Know more
30 Jul 2023
Hero Electric Optima and NYX electric scooters being manufactured at Mahindra's Pithampur plant. The EV maker is under the scanner for alleged misappropriation of FAME II subsidy incentives.
Hero Electric, Okinawa and 5 other EV makers asked to refund FAME II incentives or face de-registration: Centre
25 Jul 2023
Hero Electric's manufacturing facility in Ludhiana has an installed capacity of 100,000 units per annum.
Hero Electric reports one-lakh unit sales for second consecutive financial year
3 Apr 2023
Hero Electric's upcoming electric scooter looks like an updated version of the Optima.
Hero Electric teases new electric scooter, debut on March 15
12 Mar 2023
Hero Electric Photon Variants & Price List

Hero Electric Photon price starts at ₹ 86,391 and goes upto ₹ 86,391 (Ex-showroom). Hero Electric Photon comes in 1 variants. Hero Electric Photon top variant price is ₹ 72,990.

LP
72,990*
1000-1400 W
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

