The Photon LP, is priced at ₹1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Photon LP offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Photon LP is available in 1 colour option: Black.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Photon LP include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs and the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.
The Photon LP has Pass Switch, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Low Battery Indicator.