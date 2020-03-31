hamburger icon
PhotonPriceRangeSpecifications
Hero Electric Photon Front Left View
1/16
Hero Electric Photon Front Right View
2/16
Hero Electric Photon Front View
3/16
Hero Electric Photon Left View
4/16
Hero Electric Photon Rear Left View
5/16
Hero Electric Photon Rear Right View
View all Images
6/16

Hero Electric Photon LP

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.15 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare

Photon LP

Photon LP Prices

The Photon LP, is priced at ₹1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Photon LP Range

The Photon LP offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Photon LP Colours

The Photon LP is available in 1 colour option: Black.

Photon LP Battery & Range

Photon LP vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Photon LP include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs and the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.

Photon LP Specs & Features

The Photon LP has Pass Switch, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Low Battery Indicator.

Hero Electric Photon LP Price

Photon LP

₹1.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,10,891
Insurance
4,445
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,15,336
EMI@2,479/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Hero Electric Photon LP Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
130 mm
Kerb Weight
116 kg

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Steel
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tube

Mileage and Performance

Range
90 km
Max Speed
45 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Power
1800 W
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Telescopic
Front Suspension
Telescopic

Features and Safety

Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Aerodynamic Style, PC Head Lamp, Charge(IP 65 Fan cooled )12v/ 6, Regenerative Braking
Pass Switch
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours (100%)

Electricals

Battery Warranty
4 year or 36,000 km
Battery Capacity
1.87 kwh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
Bulb
Battery Type
Li-ion
Hero Electric Photon LP EMI
EMI2,231 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,03,802
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,03,802
Interest Amount
30,065
Payable Amount
1,33,867

Hero Electric Photon Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
+6
PhotonvsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
+12
PhotonvsChetak
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
PhotonvsMagnus Neo
Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
Photonvs450S
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
+2
PhotonvsRizta
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

1.5 Lakhs
PhotonvsOneS Gen 2

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 Lakhs
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 Lakhs
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999
Mantra Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Scooters

view all specs and features

Top Electric Bikes

Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Revolt Motors RV400

Revolt Motors RV400

₹1.4 Lakhs Onwards
View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Hero Electric Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Hero Electric Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha R7

Yamaha R7

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
KTM 490 Duke

KTM 490 Duke

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers