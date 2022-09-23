HT Auto
Hero Electric powers Ladakh Police with Photon electric scooters

Hero Electric Photon comes with a 26 Ah battery pack that allows a range of nearly 90 kms on a single charge. It takes around five hours to recharge the e-scooter. The price of the e-scooter is 80,790 (ex-showroom Delhi) which also include FAME II subsidies.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Sep 2022, 15:44 PM
Hero Electric has offered a cleaner ride to police in the Union Territory of Ladakh with its Photo electric scooter. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer recently handed over several Photon e-scooters to the Ladakh police administrations. These electric scooters will be mostly used for the purpose of patrolling the roads in Ladakh, especially capital Leh. The two-wheeler manufacturer recently shared images of personnel from Ladakh Police posing in front of the Photon electric scooters while they were being flagged off.

Ladakh is one of the remotest areas in India, with hardly any electric vehicle infrastructure yet. However, the state government recently came up with its own Electric Vehicle Policy and is expected to start delivering on the promises ssoon to promote cleaner vehicle in the valley.

Hero Electric recently shared images of the Photon Electric scooters to be used by Ladakh Police personnel. It did not share the exact number of e-scooters offered to the cops. The Photo electric scooters will be used by both men and women personnel for patrolling duties.

Hero Electric packs the Photon electric scooter with a 26 Ah battery pack. It is powered by a 1.2 kW motor which can churn out maximum power of 1.8kW. The electric scooter also offers a top speed of 45 kmph. The battery pack allows the Photon to travel for 90 kms on a single charge. It takes around five hours to recharge the e-scooter. The price of the e-scooter is 80,790 (ex-showroom Delhi) which also include FAME II subsidies.

The Ladakh administration has recently announced its new policy for Electric Vehicles. Under the EV policy, The authorities have offered 10 per cent of capital subsidy to those willing to make the switch from ICE to EVs. To promote electric vehicles, the administration has decided to continue exempting electric vehicles from toll.

First Published Date: 23 Sep 2022, 15:44 PM IST
TAGS: Hero Electric Photon Electric vehicle Electric scooter
