Hero Electric Flash

42,640 - 55,990*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Hero Electric Flash is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Hero Electric Flash Specs

The price of Flash starts at Rs. 42,640 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hero Electric Flash sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.

Hero Electric Flash Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
LI
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Kerb Weight
69 kg
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-16,Rear :-3.00-16
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tube
Motor Power
250 W
Range
65 km/charge
Gear Box
CVT
Starting
Self Start Only
Max Speed
25 kmph
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
ABS
No
Charging Point
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
PC Head Lamp,
Mobile Connectivity
No
Pass Switch
Yes
Braking Type
Combi Brake System
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Battery Capacity
48 V, 28 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium-ion

Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

47,385 - 63,425
Bajaj CT110

Bajaj CT110

50,483 - 62,349
Bajaj Platina 100

Bajaj Platina 100

46,816 - 65,952
Hero Pleasure Plus

Hero Pleasure Plus

58,900 - 69,900
Bajaj Platina 110

Bajaj Platina 110

59,245 - 67,808
Hero Electric News

(L-R) Simon Madelj, CEO - GEM motors with Sanjeev Vasdev, MD - Flash Electronics
Flash partners with Slovakia-based GEM motors to manufacture hub motors for EVs
7 Feb 2023
Seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers have written to the government to seek ₹469 crore subsidies from the consumers who have benefitted from the FAME 2 scheme.
Received FAME 2 subsidy for your electric two-wheeler? You may have to return it. Know more
30 Jul 2023
Received FAME 2 subsidy for your electric two-wheeler? You may have to return it. Know more
30 Jul 2023
Hero Electric Optima and NYX electric scooters being manufactured at Mahindra's Pithampur plant. The EV maker is under the scanner for alleged misappropriation of FAME II subsidy incentives.
Hero Electric, Okinawa and 5 other EV makers asked to refund FAME II incentives or face de-registration: Centre
25 Jul 2023
Hero Electric's manufacturing facility in Ludhiana has an installed capacity of 100,000 units per annum.
Hero Electric reports one-lakh unit sales for second consecutive financial year
3 Apr 2023
Hero Electric Flash Variants & Price List

Hero Electric Flash price starts at ₹ 42,640 and goes upto ₹ 55,990 (Ex-showroom). Hero Electric Flash comes in 2 variants. Hero Electric Flash top variant price is ₹ 55,990.

LA
42,640* *Last Recorded Price
250 W
LI
55,990* *Last Recorded Price
250 W
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

Maruthisan MS 3.0

Maruthisan MS 3.0

1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
Maruthisan Dream+

Maruthisan Dream+

1.63 Lakhs Onwards
Maruthisan Beat

Maruthisan Beat

1.7 Lakhs Onwards
Fujiyama Vespar

Fujiyama Vespar

61,050 - 86,641
Fujiyama Spectra

Fujiyama Spectra

51,528 - 77,119
Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 69,760
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

75,347 - 81,347
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
CFMoto 400NK

CFMoto 400NK

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Harley-Davidson Custom1250

Harley-Davidson Custom1250

16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Honda CBR150R

Honda CBR150R

1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
