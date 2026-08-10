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Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 10 Aug 2026, 16:44 pm
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Hero MotoCorp will launch its first electric motorcycle in 2027, based on dedicated UBEX and VXZ platforms. The VXZ is developed with Zero Motorcycles, while Vida production capacity will increase significantly

Hero VXZ concept
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero VXZ concept
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
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Indian automaker Hero MotoCorp has confirmed it is launching its first electric motorcycle in 2027, adding to the company’s electric vehicle portfolio beyond the current Vida electric scooter range. The upcoming electric motorcycle line-up will be based on two dedicated platforms, codenamed UBEX and VXZ.

Hero MotoCorp Electric Motorcycle: Two Dedicated Platforms

The upcoming electric motorcycles will be underpinned by dedicated motorcycle architectures rather than being derived from the Vida scooter platform. Both platforms were first showcased as concepts at EICMA 2025.

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The UBEX platform will underpin a street-naked electric motorcycle, while the VXZ platform is being developed in collaboration with US-based Zero Motorcycles. The latter is positioned as a high-performance electric motorcycle aimed at adventure-oriented buyers. Hero MotoCorp has also recently filed design patents for the VXZ-based motorcycle in India.

The launch timeline was confirmed by Kausalya Nandakumar, Chief Business Officer of Hero MotoCorp’s Emerging Mobility Business Unit, who stated that the company does not plan to introduce the motorcycle this year and that products are expected to arrive from 2027 onwards. Hero MotoCorp CEO Harshavardhan Chitale also stated that the company is making steady progress on its electric motorcycle programme and will reveal more details in the coming months.

Hero MotoCorp Electric Motorcycle: Platform Details

Although Hero MotoCorp will incorporate learnings from its Vida electric scooter programme, the UBEX and VXZ platforms have been developed specifically around the requirements of motorcycle customers.

Nandakumar explained that the new architectures are being engineered with motorcycle-specific technology, with a focus on performance, rideability, gradeability and range. This approach is intended to distinguish the upcoming motorcycles from Hero MotoCorp’s existing electric scooter platforms.

The VXZ platform, developed in partnership with Zero Motorcycles, is expected to form the basis of a more performance-oriented model with adventure-focused capabilities. Meanwhile, the UBEX platform will cater to a street-oriented electric motorcycle.

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Hero MotoCorp Electric Motorcycle Expansion

The electric motorcycle programme forms part of Hero MotoCorp’s broader strategy to strengthen its presence in the electric two-wheeler segment. The company is also working to substantially increase production capacity for its Vida electric scooter range.

Hero MotoCorp plans to raise its monthly Vida production capacity to 45,000 units in FY27, compared with 15,000 units at the end of FY26.

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First Published Date: 10 Aug 2026, 16:44 pm IST

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