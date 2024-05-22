Which is the top variant of Tunwal Roma S? Tunwal Roma S comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Tunwal Roma S? The Tunwal Roma S is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 75-90 km, it has a charging time of 4-7 Hrs and a battery capacity of 1.56 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Tunwal Roma S have, and what is the price range? The Tunwal Roma S offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Tunwal Roma S? The Tunwal Roma S is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 1.56 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 75-90 km on a single charge.