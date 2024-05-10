Tunwal Roma S on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 95,000. Visit your nearest Tunwal Roma S on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 95,000. Visit your nearest Tunwal Roma S dealers and showrooms in Kolkata for best offers. Tunwal Roma S on road price breakup in Kolkata includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Tunwal Roma S is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Kolkata, Ampere Nexus which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Kolkata and Vespa Elettrica starting at Rs. 90,000 in Kolkata. Variants On-Road Price Tunwal Roma S STD ₹ 95,000