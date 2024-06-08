HT Auto
2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: 5 things to know

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Jun 2024, 16:01 PM
  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z puts out 39.5 bhp and 35 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z uses the same engine as the previous generation KTM 390 Duke.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z uses the same engine as the previous generation KTM 390 Duke.

Bajaj Auto recently launched the Pulsar NS400Z. It is not the flagship motorcycle in the manufacturer's lineup. That will still be the Dominar 400. However, the Pulsar NS400Z is the flagship Pulsar in the lineup. The deliveries of the motorcycle are all set to launch later this month. Before that happens, here are five things that one should know about the 2024 Pulsar NS400Z.

2024 Pulsar NS400Z: Design

The design of the Pulsar NS400Z is similar to other Pulsars. Bajaj has retained the silhouette because of how iconic it has become. There is a new headlamp in the front which now has lightning bolt LED Daytime Running Lamps along with a project setup. There is a low-slung headlamp, a muscular fuel tank with tank shrouds and a slim rear section with the same tail lamp design which is the same one found on the current Pulsars.

2024 Pulsar NS400Z: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Pulsar NS400Z is the same 373 cc unit that is found on the Dominar 400 and the previous generation KTM 390 Duke. It puts out 39.5 bhp at 8,800 rpm and 35 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.

2024 Pulsar NS400Z: Features

The Pulsar NS400Z comes with an LCD instrument cluster that supports Bluetooth connectivity and there is all LED lighting and dual-channel ABS on offer as well. Additionally, the Pulsar NS400Z also gets traction control, ride-by-wire, ABS modes and riding modes.

Also Read : 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z First Ride Review: Delectable performance at a steal

2024 Pulsar NS400Z: Hardware

The Pulsar NS400Z uses a perimeter frame that is suspended by 43 mm upside down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. The motorcycle comes to a halt using disc brakes at both ends.

2024 Pulsar NS400Z: Price and rivals

The Pulsar NS400Z currently has an introductory price of 1.85 lakh ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 08 Jun 2024, 16:01 PM IST
