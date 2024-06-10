HT Auto
Yamaha Fascino S launched in India at 93,730. Check what’s new

| Updated on: 10 Jun 2024, 14:47 PM
  • Yamaha has introduced ‘Answer Back’ feature in Fascino S. The new feature is designed to help owners locate their scooter from a distance.
Yamaha Fascino 125 S
The Yamaha Fascino 125 S gets 'Answer Back' feature that helps riders locate their scooter in parking lots by flashing lights and sounding the horn.
Yamaha Fascino 125 S
India Yamaha Motor has introduced the new Fascino 125 S, featuring a cutting-edge ‘Answer Back’ function. This scooter is available in Matte Red and Matte Black at 93,730, and Dark Matte Blue at 94,530 (ex-showroom).

Eishin Chihana, Chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, emphasised the importance of staying relevant in the evolving two-wheeler market. He stated, “As trends in the two-wheeler industry evolve, it’s crucial to keep our portfolio relevant for our target audience. The ‘Answer Back’ feature in Fascino S will resonate with our customers who value Yamaha’s unique style and convenience."

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Yamaha Fascino 125 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Fascino 125
Engine Icon125.0 cc Mileage Icon50 kmpl
₹ 79,900 - 93,130
Compare
View Offers
Tvs Jupiter 125 (HT Auto photo)
TVS Jupiter 125
Engine Icon124.0 cc Mileage Icon57.27 kmpl
₹ 76,000 - 96,855
Compare
View Offers
Honda Activa 125 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Activa 125
Engine Icon124.0 cc Mileage Icon60 kmpl
₹ 79,806 - 88,979
Compare
View Offers
Tvs Ntorq 125 (HT Auto photo)
TVS NTORQ 125
Engine Icon124.8 cc Mileage Icon47 kmpl
₹ 84,636 - 1.05 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tvs Fiero 125 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
TVS Fiero 125
Engine Icon125 cc Mileage Icon67.0 kmpl
₹80,000
View Details
Yamaha Rayzr 125 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha RayZR 125
Engine Icon125.0 cc Mileage Icon71.33 kmpl
₹ 85,030 - 96,430
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Yamaha Fascino 125, Ray ZR scooter range available with special festive offers

The ‘Answer Back’ feature is designed to help owners locate their scooter from a distance. By pressing a button in the ‘Yamaha Scooter Answer Back’ app, the scooter’s side indicators and horn are activated for nearly two seconds, making it easy to find in crowded areas. This app is available on Google Play Store and the App Store.

Retaining existing features

In addition to the new feature, the Fascino S retains its existing functionalities, including a silent starter and an automatic start and stop function with ‘Normal’ and ‘Traffic’ modes. The scooter is powered by a 125cc air-cooled engine, delivering 8.04 bhp and 10.3 Nm of torque. It has a fuel tank capacity of 5.2 litres and a kerb weight of 99 kgs.

(Check out upcoming two wheelers in India)

The Fascino 125 S rides on a 12 and 10 inch alloy wheel combination and is equipped with telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking is handled by a disc at the front and a drum at the rear, with the most affordable variant featuring drum brakes at both ends.The 2024 Yamaha Fascino S faces competition from the Suzuki Burgman Street 125, Honda Activa 125, TVS Jupiter 125, and Hero Destini 125.

In May this year, Yamaha introduced two new colour schemes for the FZ-S Fi Version 4.0 DLX: Ice Fluo-Vermillion and the striking Cyber Green. These new colours are priced at 1,29,700 (ex-showroom). With these additions, the FZ-S Fi Version 4.0 DLX is now available in six colours.

First Published Date: 10 Jun 2024, 14:47 PM IST
TAGS: Activa 125 Burgman Street Fascino 125 yamaha fascino 125 s honda activa 125 hero destiny 125 tvs jupiter 125 suzuki burgman street 125

