Yamaha Fascino S launched in India at 93,730. Check what’s new

India Yamaha Motor has introduced the new Fascino 125 S, featuring a cutting-edge ‘Answer Back’ function. This scooter is available in Matte Red and Matte Black at ₹93,730, and Dark Matte Blue at ₹94,530 (ex-showroom).

Eishin Chihana, Chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, emphasised the importance of staying relevant in the evolving two-wheeler market. He stated, “As trends in the two-wheeler industry evolve, it’s crucial to keep our portfolio relevant for our target audience. The ‘Answer Back’ feature in Fascino S will resonate with our customers who value Yamaha’s unique style and convenience."

The ‘Answer Back’ feature is designed to help owners locate their scooter from a distance. By pressing a button in the ‘Yamaha Scooter Answer Back’ app, the scooter’s side indicators and horn are activated for nearly two seconds, making it easy to find in crowded areas. This app is available on Google Play Store and the App Store.

Retaining existing features

In addition to the new feature, the Fascino S retains its existing functionalities, including a silent starter and an automatic start and stop function with ‘Normal’ and ‘Traffic’ modes. The scooter is powered by a 125cc air-cooled engine, delivering 8.04 bhp and 10.3 Nm of torque. It has a fuel tank capacity of 5.2 litres and a kerb weight of 99 kgs.

The Fascino 125 S rides on a 12 and 10 inch alloy wheel combination and is equipped with telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking is handled by a disc at the front and a drum at the rear, with the most affordable variant featuring drum brakes at both ends.The 2024 Yamaha Fascino S faces competition from the Suzuki Burgman Street 125, Honda Activa 125, TVS Jupiter 125, and Hero Destini 125.

In May this year, Yamaha introduced two new colour schemes for the FZ-S Fi Version 4.0 DLX: Ice Fluo-Vermillion and the striking Cyber Green. These new colours are priced at ₹1,29,700 (ex-showroom). With these additions, the FZ-S Fi Version 4.0 DLX is now available in six colours.

