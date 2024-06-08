2024 Hero Splendor + XTEC 2.0 launched: 5 things to know

The Splendor from Hero MotoCorp has been in the Indian market since 1994. It is known for its low maintenance and high fuel efficiency and it is affordable as well. Over the years, Hero MotoCorp updated the motorcycle and recently, they launched a new one which they are calling Splendor + XTEC 2.0. Here are five things that one should know about the Hero Splendor + XTEC 2.0.

2024 Hero Splendor + XTEC 2.0: Looks

In terms of looks the Splendor + XTEC 2.0 retains its iconic silhouette. It has a rectangular headlamp in the front but now it uses LED elements. Not only this, Hero has also redesigned the tail lamp to have an H-shaped signature. The Splendor+ XTEC 2.0 is available in three dual-tone colour options – Matte Grey, Gloss Black and Gloss Red.

2024 Hero Splendor + XTEC 2.0: Hardware

Hero is using a tubular double cradle frame that is suspended by telescopic forks in the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are performed by drums at both ends.

2024 Hero Splendor + XTEC 2.0: Features

In terms of features, the Splendor + XTEC 2.0 comes with Combi-braking system, LED headlamp, i3s technology to help increase fuel economy, hazard switch and a USB charger to charge mobile devices. There is also a new digital instrument cluster that shows eco-indicator, real-time fuel economy, service reminder and a side stand indicator apart form other important information. Moreover, Hero is also offering Bluetooth connectivity for calls, SMS, and battery alerts.

2024 Hero Splendor + XTEC 2.0: Engine and mileage

The 2024 Hero Splendor + XTEC 2.0 boasts a 100 cc engine offering 7.9 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a max torque of 8.05 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 4-speed unit. Hero claims a fuel economy figure of 73 kmpl.

2024 Hero Splendor + XTEC 2.0: Price

The Splendor + XTEC 2.0 is priced at ₹82,911 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

