HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers 2024 Hero Splendor + Xtec 2.0 Launched: 5 Things To Know

2024 Hero Splendor + XTEC 2.0 launched: 5 things to know

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Jun 2024, 09:24 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Hero has not made any changes to the engine of the Hero Splendor + XTEC 2.0.
2024 Hero Splendor + XTEC 2.0
Hero Splendor + XTEC 2.0 now comes with Bluetooth technology and a LED headlamp.
2024 Hero Splendor + XTEC 2.0
Hero Splendor + XTEC 2.0 now comes with Bluetooth technology and a LED headlamp.

The Splendor from Hero MotoCorp has been in the Indian market since 1994. It is known for its low maintenance and high fuel efficiency and it is affordable as well. Over the years, Hero MotoCorp updated the motorcycle and recently, they launched a new one which they are calling Splendor + XTEC 2.0. Here are five things that one should know about the Hero Splendor + XTEC 2.0.

2024 Hero Splendor + XTEC 2.0: Looks

In terms of looks the Splendor + XTEC 2.0 retains its iconic silhouette. It has a rectangular headlamp in the front but now it uses LED elements. Not only this, Hero has also redesigned the tail lamp to have an H-shaped signature. The Splendor+ XTEC 2.0 is available in three dual-tone colour options – Matte Grey, Gloss Black and Gloss Red.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Hero Splendor Plus Xtec (HT Auto photo)
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC
Engine Icon97.2 cc Mileage Icon83.2 kmpl
₹79,911
Compare
Hero Splendor Plus (HT Auto photo)
Hero Splendor Plus
Engine Icon97.2 cc Mileage Icon80.6 kmpl
₹ 75,141 - 76,486
Compare
View Offers
Honda Sp 125 (HT Auto photo)
Honda SP 125
Engine Icon123.94 cc Mileage Icon65.0 kmpl
₹ 86,017 - 90,567
Compare
View Offers
Tvs Fiero 125 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
TVS Fiero 125
Engine Icon125 cc Mileage Icon67.0 kmpl
₹80,000
View Details
Honda Shine (HT Auto photo)
Honda Shine
Engine Icon123.94 cc Mileage Icon55.0 kmpl
₹ 79,800 - 83,800
Compare
View Offers
Bajaj Pulsar 125 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Engine Icon124.4 cc Mileage Icon51.46 kmpl
₹ 80,416 - 94,138
Compare
View Offers

2024 Hero Splendor + XTEC 2.0: Hardware

Hero is using a tubular double cradle frame that is suspended by telescopic forks in the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are performed by drums at both ends.

2024 Hero Splendor + XTEC 2.0: Features

In terms of features, the Splendor + XTEC 2.0 comes with Combi-braking system, LED headlamp, i3s technology to help increase fuel economy, hazard switch and a USB charger to charge mobile devices. There is also a new digital instrument cluster that shows eco-indicator, real-time fuel economy, service reminder and a side stand indicator apart form other important information. Moreover, Hero is also offering Bluetooth connectivity for calls, SMS, and battery alerts.

2024 Hero Splendor + XTEC 2.0: Engine and mileage

The 2024 Hero Splendor + XTEC 2.0 boasts a 100 cc engine offering 7.9 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a max torque of 8.05 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 4-speed unit. Hero claims a fuel economy figure of 73 kmpl.

2024 Hero Splendor + XTEC 2.0: Price

The Splendor + XTEC 2.0 is priced at 82,911 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

First Published Date: 08 Jun 2024, 09:24 AM IST
TAGS: max Hero Hero Splendor + XTEC 2.0. Hero Hero MotoCorp Splendor

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.