5 bikes I would buy if I were upgrading from the Bajaj Dominar 400

The current Dominar 400 uses a 349.13cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 40.6 PS and 33.2 Nm. For someone looking to move up from it, here are five motorcycles I would consider, each offering something different in terms of performance and usability.

Upgrading from the Bajaj Dominar 400 opens up several options in the middleweight motorcycle segment. Whether the priority is better highway performance, long-distance touring capability or a more engaging riding experience, there are motorcycles across different categories worth considering.

1 Benelli TRK 552 Benelli TRK 552 EMI starting at just ₹10,000/ month Check Eligibility Starting price: ₹7.22 lakh The Benelli TRK 552 would be among my considerations for an upgrade focused on long-distance touring. Launched in India in October 2026, the adventure tourer gets a new 554cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine producing 52.6 bhp and 49.3 Nm of torque. It comes paired with a six-speed gearbox. The motorcycle gets a 5-inch TFT display, heated grips, a heated seat and a 20-litre fuel tank. However, its 235 kg kerb weight makes it considerably heavier than the Dominar.

2 Kawasaki Z650 S Kawasaki Z650 EMI starting at just ₹10,100/ month Check Eligibility For riders who prefer a streetfighter over an adventure tourer, the Kawasaki Z650 S makes a compelling case. Launched in India in November 2026, it gets sharper Sugomi-inspired styling, revised ergonomics and a 4.3-inch TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity. Power comes from a 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine producing 67 bhp and 64 Nm of torque. The six-speed gearbox, traction control and optional quickshifter make it an interesting upgrade for someone seeking a more performance-focused motorcycle.

3 Moto Morini X-Cape Moto Morini X-Cape EMI starting at just ₹8,900/ month Check Eligibility Starting price: ₹6.40 lakh The Moto Morini X-Cape is another option for riders looking to explore adventure touring. Its 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine develops 59.17 bhp and 54 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox. The motorcycle gets a 19-inch front wheel, adjustable Marzocchi upside-down front forks and an 18-litre fuel tank. The more off-road-oriented X-Cape 650X, featuring wire-spoke wheels, costs ₹6.70 lakh.

4 Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Triumph Tiger Sport 660 EMI starting at just ₹13,100/ month Check Eligibility Starting price: ₹9.45 lakh The Triumph Tiger Sport 660 would be my choice for a road-focused touring upgrade. It is powered by a 660cc, liquid-cooled, inline three-cylinder engine producing 80 bhp and 64 Nm in the India-listed version. Its upright riding position, touring-friendly design and adjustable windscreen make it suitable for both daily commutes and longer journeys. It is worth noting that Triumph's international 2026 update increases output to 95 PS and 68 Nm. However, the updated version has not been confirmed for India, and the current Indian listing retains the earlier specifications.

5 Honda CB750 Hornet Honda CB750 Hornet EMI starting at just ₹12,800/ month Check Eligibility Starting price: ₹10.49 lakh For someone prioritising outright performance, the Honda CB750 Hornet would be difficult to overlook. It uses a 755cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine producing 90.5 bhp and 75 Nm of torque. The 2026 India-spec model also gets Honda's E-Clutch technology, allowing riders to shift gears and come to a stop without operating the clutch lever. It retains the motorcycle's streetfighter character while offering a substantial jump in performance over the Dominar 400.

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