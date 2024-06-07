HT Auto
Royal Enfield trademarks 2 new brand logos

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Jun 2024, 11:31 AM
  • One logo appears to be an old-school design complete with the crown on top, while the other is a stylish version of the Royal Enfield lettering.
Royal Enfield recently filed for a trademark for two new logos
Royal Enfield recently filed for a trademark for two new logos

Royal Enfield recently filed trademark applications for two new brand logos. One logo appears to be an old-school design complete with the crown on top, while the other is a stylish version of the ‘Royal Enfield’ lettering. While the company has not disclosed where it plans to use these logos, it’s quite likely that the brand’s upcoming motorcycles carry one of these.

Royal Enfield has trademarked several brand logos over the years right from the ‘Made Like A Gun’ badge to the ‘RE’ emblem, depending on different use cases. The new brand logos also hint at the same. The old-school logo could end up as a badge on the fuel tank or engine casing, while the stylised logo could be used on the manufacturer’s apparel, accessories, and riding gear.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 spotted, reveals new design features. Check details.

The Royal Enfiled Guerrilla 450 will be the next launch from the company and will draw power from by the 452 cc Sherpa series engine (instagram/pink_piston)
The Royal Enfiled Guerrilla 450 will be the next launch from the company and will draw power from by the 452 cc Sherpa series engine (instagram/pink_piston)

It needs to be mentioned that while companies tend to trademark logos, names and more, they may not necessarily always use the same. This could also be true with Royal Enfield’s new logos, which may not always end up on a motorcycle but could be used in other forms of communication from the manufacturer.

Now, the brand is already working on a bunch of new products that will be launched over the next few quarters. One of them will be the Guerrilla 450 and the other could be the Classic 650 that we have spotted testing a few times. So, maybe the badging format could be used for the middleweight Classic. That said, Royal Enfield uses different logos on its apparel, accessories, and even motorcycles. So, it wouldn’t be a surprise if one of the two or even both logos are being used for the brand’s other products.

Royal Enfield: Upcoming Motorcycles

That being said, RE has a host of new models lined up for launch soon. This includes the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 scheduled for debut in July this year, followed by the Classic 350 Bobber, Classic 650 and Scrambler 650, all of which have been spied on in recent times. The company is also working on more models and updates that will arrive in the coming months.

First Published Date: 07 Jun 2024, 11:31 AM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Royal Enfield motorcycles Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber Royal Enfield Scrambler 650

