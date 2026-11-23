Bajaj Auto has launched the updated 2026 Pulsar RS200 in India at an ex-showroom price of ₹1,98,441 in Delhi. The motorcycle receives a comprehensive update for the new model year, bringing changes to its engine performance, electronics, suspension and instrument console. The latest iteration also gets new features such as multiple riding modes, traction control and a quickshifter, making it a significant upgrade over the previous version.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2026 Bajaj Pulsar RS200.

2026 Bajaj Pulsar RS200: Price

The 2026 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 has been launched at ₹1.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The updated motorcycle gets several mechanical and feature additions, including a new front suspension setup, a TFT instrument cluster and electronic rider aids.

Engine and performance

The updated Pulsar RS200 continues to use the familiar 199.5cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. However, Bajaj has increased its maximum power output by 1 bhp, taking it from 24.1 bhp to 25.1 bhp. The engine now produces its peak power at 10,000 rpm, compared to 9,750 rpm on the outgoing model.

The maximum torque output remains unchanged at 18.7 Nm, available at 8,000 rpm. The motorcycle also gets an electronic throttle body (ETB), which enables the addition of multiple riding modes and traction control.

Another significant addition is the Sports Shifter, which allows clutchless gear shifts and is expected to make gear changes more convenient, particularly during spirited riding.

New TFT display and additional features

One of the biggest changes to the 2026 Pulsar RS200 is its new 5-inch colour TFT instrument cluster. It replaces the previous bonded LCD unit and brings smartphone connectivity features, including Google Maps mirroring for navigation. The updated console also supports music control.

The motorcycle additionally gets a USB Type-C charging port, allowing riders to charge their smartphones while on the move. Other feature additions include adjustable hand levers, a hazard light switch and Panic Brake Alert.

New suspension and rear tyre

Bajaj has also upgraded the hardware on the Pulsar RS200. The conventional telescopic front forks have been replaced by 37mm upside-down forks. The new suspension setup is expected to offer improved front-end rigidity and better steering precision, particularly while braking and cornering.

At the rear, the motorcycle now gets a 140/70-R17 radial tyre. This replaces the earlier rear tyre setup and is another hardware upgrade aimed at improving the motorcycle's overall riding characteristics.

What this means for the Pulsar RS200

The 2026 update is among the most comprehensive upgrades that the Pulsar RS200 has received since its introduction. While the motorcycle retains its familiar 199.5cc engine, the addition of an electronic throttle body, riding modes, traction control and a quickshifter brings it more in line with modern motorcycles in the segment.

The new TFT display and connected features also address the motorcycle's equipment package, while the upside-down front forks and radial rear tyre bring meaningful hardware changes.

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