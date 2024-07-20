HT Auto
Zelo Zaeden Plus Front View
1/17
Zelo Zaeden Plus Left View
2/17
Zelo Zaeden Plus Rear Right View
3/17
Zelo Zaeden Plus Taillight View
4/17
Zelo Zaeden Plus Disc View
5/17
Zelo Zaeden Plus Footspace View
View all Images
6/17

Zelo Zaeden Plus

Zelo Zaeden Plus starting price is Rs. 88,900 in India. Zelo Zaeden Plus is available in 1 variant and
88,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Zelo Zaeden Plus Key Specs
Battery Capacity2.4 kWh
Max Speed55 kmph
Range100-120 km
Charging time4-5 Hrs.
View all Zaeden Plus specs and features

About Zelo Zaeden Plus

Latest Update

  • Monsoon 2024: Five essential tips to keep your bike safe in rains
  • 40 customised Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 motorcycles handed over to Gurgaon Police

    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Bikes
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Zelo Zaeden Plus Variants & Price

    Zelo Zaeden Plus price starts at ₹ 88,900 .

    STD
    88,900*
    55 Kmph
    100-120 Km
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Zelo Zaeden Plus Specifications and Features

    Body TypeScooter
    Battery Capacity2.4 kWh
    Charging Point4-5 Hrs.
    HeadlightLED
    Range100-120 km
    Charging Time4-5 Hrs.
    View all Zaeden Plus specs and features

    Zelo Zaeden Plus comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Zelo Zaeden Plus
    		PURE EV EPluto 7G ProOla Electric S1 XBounce Infinity E1Okinawa PraiseProAmo Mobility Jaunty-3WPURE EV Epluto 7GOkinawa iPraise+Gravton Motors Gravton QuantaPURE EV ETrance Neo
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹88,900
    ₹1.03 Lakhs
    ₹89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
    ₹93,386 - 1.05 Lakhs
    ₹76,848
    ₹75,499
    ₹83,999
    ₹99,708
    ₹99,000
    ₹78,999
    Expert Ratings
    -
    4 out of 5
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    Battery Capacity
    2.4 kWh
    3 kWh
    2-3 kWh
    1.9 Kwh
    2.0 kWh
    26 Ah
    3 kWh
    3.3 kWh
    1.8 kWh - 6 kWh
    2.5 KWh
    Range
    100-120 km
    150 Km
    95-151 km
    85 km
    88 km/charge
    75 km
    90.0 Km
    139 Km
    160-320 Km
    90-120 km/charge
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    ABS
    -
    -
    -
    -
    No
    -
    Yes
    No
    -
    -
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic

      News

      Wet and slippery surfaces can make riding a two-wheeler dangerous. Take preventive measure to make your rides safe and comfortable during the monsoon
      Monsoon 2024: Five essential tips to keep your bike safe in rains
      20 Jul 2024
      Gurgaon Police gets 40 Suzuki V Strom SX 250 motorcycles with a custom paint scheme, a tall windscreen, siren, and more
      40 customised Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 motorcycles handed over to Gurgaon Police
      20 Jul 2024
      Bajaj Auto has made available all motorcycles in its lineup, except the newly-launched Freedom 125 CNG bike, to be sold on e-commerce platform Flipkart from July 19.
      Pulsar to Dominar: Bajaj motorcycles are now available for sale on Flipkart. Check offers
      19 Jul 2024
      Bajaj will offer nearly its complete range on Flipkart right from the CT100 to the Pulsar NS400Z. The Freedom 125 CNG though will not be available initially
      Buying a Bajaj motorcycle on Flipkart: How does it work?
      19 Jul 2024
      Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 fully accessorized in Brava Blue colour.
      Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 accessories revealed. Check what is on offer
      19 Jul 2024
        News

      Videos

      Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
      Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
      15 Jul 2024
      Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
      Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
      8 Jul 2024
      Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
      Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
      5 Jul 2024
      The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
      Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
      26 Jun 2024
      Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
      Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
      11 Jun 2024
      Zelo Zaeden Plus FAQs

      Zelo Zaeden Plus comes in a single variant which is the STD.
      The Zelo Zaeden Plus is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 100-120 km, it has a charging time of 4-5 Hrs and a battery capacity of 2.4 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
      The Zelo Zaeden Plus offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 88,900 (ex-showroom).
      The Zelo Zaeden Plus is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 2.4 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 100-120 km on a single charge.
      The Zelo Zaeden Plus has a charging time of 4-5 Hrs, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

