Which is the top variant of Zelo Zaeden Plus? Zelo Zaeden Plus comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Zelo Zaeden Plus? The Zelo Zaeden Plus is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 100-120 km, it has a charging time of 4-5 Hrs and a battery capacity of 2.4 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Zelo Zaeden Plus have, and what is the price range? The Zelo Zaeden Plus offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 88,900 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Zelo Zaeden Plus? The Zelo Zaeden Plus is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 2.4 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 100-120 km on a single charge.