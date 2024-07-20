|Battery Capacity
|2.4 kWh
|Max Speed
|55 kmph
|Range
|100-120 km
|Charging time
|4-5 Hrs.
Zelo Zaeden Plus price starts at ₹ 88,900 .
|Body Type
|Scooter
|PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro
|Ola Electric S1 X
|Bounce Infinity E1
|Okinawa PraisePro
|Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W
|PURE EV Epluto 7G
|Okinawa iPraise+
|Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta
|PURE EV ETrance Neo
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹88,900
₹1.03 Lakhs
₹89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
₹93,386 - 1.05 Lakhs
₹76,848
₹75,499
₹83,999
₹99,708
₹99,000
₹78,999
|Expert Ratings
-
4 out of 5
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Battery Capacity
2.4 kWh
3 kWh
2-3 kWh
1.9 Kwh
2.0 kWh
26 Ah
3 kWh
3.3 kWh
1.8 kWh - 6 kWh
2.5 KWh
|Range
100-120 km
150 Km
95-151 km
85 km
88 km/charge
75 km
90.0 Km
139 Km
160-320 Km
90-120 km/charge
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
-
No
-
Yes
No
-
-
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
