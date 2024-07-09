HT Auto
Zelo Zaeden Plus On Road Price in Kolkata

Zelo Zaeden Plus Front View
Zelo Zaeden Plus Left View
Zelo Zaeden Plus Rear Right View
Zelo Zaeden Plus Taillight View
Zelo Zaeden Plus Disc View
Zelo Zaeden Plus Footspace View
88,900*
*On-Road Price
Kolkata
Zaeden Plus Price in Kolkata

Zelo Zaeden Plus on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 92,950.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Zelo Zaeden Plus STD₹ 92,950
...Read More

Zelo Zaeden Plus Variant Wise Price List in Kolkata

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
STD
₹ 92,952*On-Road Price
55 Kmph
100-120 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
88,900
Insurance
4,052
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Kolkata)
92,952
EMI@1,998/mo
Zelo Zaeden Plus Alternatives

Sokudo Rapid

Sokudo Rapid

79,889
Rapid Price in Kolkata
PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

1.03 Lakhs
EPluto 7G Pro Price in Kolkata
UPCOMING
Everve Motors Everve EF1

Everve Motors Everve EF1

90,000 Onwards
Ola Electric S1 X

Ola Electric S1 X

89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
S1 X Price in Kolkata
Bounce Infinity E1

Bounce Infinity E1

93,386 - 1.05 Lakhs
E1 Price in Kolkata
Okinawa PraisePro

Okinawa PraisePro

76,848
PraisePro Price in Kolkata

Popular Zelo Bikes

    News

    The Bajaj Freedom will be initially sold in Maharashtra and Gujarat in India while the company is still exploring export options but has identified markets
    Bajaj Freedom 125 exports to 6 new markets planned, Qute CNG in the works
    9 Jul 2024
    Royal Enfield has been testing the Guerrilla 450 and Bullet 650 side by side
    Royal Enfield Bullet 650 spotted alongside Guerrilla 450. Reveals new details
    9 Jul 2024
    Bajaj Auto has released videos showing the Freedom CNG motorcycle undergoing crash test. Freedom is the first motorcycle in the world to come with CNG powertrain.
    Is Bajaj Freedom CNG bike safe? Watch it get crushed under a 10-tonne truck
    9 Jul 2024
    The Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono is powered by a 659cc, liquid-cooled Superquadro Mono engine producing 77.5 bhp and 63 Nm of torque
    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono launched: Produces 77.5 bhp. Check details
    8 Jul 2024
    The 2024 Bajaj Freedom promises a running cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 per km
    2024 Bajaj Freedom: Variants explained
    7 Jul 2024
    Videos

    Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
    8 Jul 2024
    Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
    Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
    5 Jul 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
    11 Jun 2024
    The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a new Z Series petrol engine which replaces the old K Series unit. The new engine, now less powerful, promises to offer improved fuel efficiency.
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pros and cons explained
    6 Jun 2024
