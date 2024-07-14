HT Auto
88,900*
*On-Road Price
Ahmedabad
Zaeden Plus Price in Ahmedabad

Zelo Zaeden Plus on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 92,950. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Zelo Zaeden Plus STD₹ 92,950
...Read More

Zelo Zaeden Plus Variant Wise Price List in Ahmedabad

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹ 92,952*On-Road Price
55 Kmph
100-120 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
88,900
Insurance
4,052
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Ahmedabad)
92,952
EMI@1,998/mo
Zelo Zaeden Plus Alternatives

PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

1.03 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
EPluto 7G Pro Price in Ahmedabad
Ola Electric S1 X

Ola Electric S1 X

89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
S1 X Price in Ahmedabad
UPCOMING
Evolet Raptor

Evolet Raptor

1 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
Bounce Infinity E1

Bounce Infinity E1

93,386 - 1.05 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
E1 Price in Ahmedabad
Okinawa PraisePro

Okinawa PraisePro

76,848
Check Latest Offers
PraisePro Price in Ahmedabad
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

75,499
Check Latest Offers
Jaunty-3W Price in Ahmedabad

Popular Zelo Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Zelo Bikes

