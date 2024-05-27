HT Auto
Mahindra delivers over 1,500 XUV 3XO on day one. Check waiting period

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 May 2024, 12:31 PM
Mahindra launched the XUV 3XO SUV in April at a starting price of ₹7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV received more than 50,000 bookings within the first hour.
...
Mahindra XUV 3XO delivery
Mahindra has started to deliver the XUV 3XO, its latest SUV that replaced the XUV300, to its customers. The SUV was launched earlier this month at a starting price of ₹7.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mahindra XUV 3XO delivery
Mahindra has kicked off the deliveries of the XUV 3XO SUVs across India from Sunday (May 26) with more than 1,500 units delivered to its customers on the first day itself. The carmaker had launched the SUV, which has essentially replaced the older XUV300 SUV in the sub-compact segment, aims to take on the likes of Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza among others. Bookings for the XUV 3XO began on May 15 this year as the carmaker witnessed more than 50,000 customers book the SUV within the first hour.

Mahindra offers the XUV 3XO SUV in nine variants with price starting from 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the carmaker has not started delivering the entry-level and the top-end variants of the SUV yet. Customers who opted for variants like M1, MX2, MX2 Pro, AX7 and AX7 L will have to wait until June to see the deliveries begin. The variants for which the deliveries have started are AX5, AX5 L, MX3, and MX3 Pro. The first two variants have witnessed the maximum bookings, according to reports.

Variants Engine Option
 1.5 L Turbo Diesel with CRDe1.2 L TCMPFi engine1.2 L mStallion – TGDi engine
 MTATMTATMTAT
MX1   7.49 lakh   
MX2 9.99 lakh     
MX2 Pro 10.39 lakh  8.99 lakh 9.99 lakh  
MX3 10.89 lakh 11.69 lakh 9.49 lakh 10.99 lakh  
MX3 Pro 11.39 lakh  9.99 lakh 11.49 lakh  
AX5 12.09 lakh 12.89 lakh 10.69 lakh 12.19 lakh  
AX5L     11.99 lakh 13.49 lakh
AX7 13.69 lakh 14.49 lakh   12.49 lakh 13.99 lakh
AX7L 14.99 lakh    13.99 lakh 15.49 lakh

Mahindra has recently confirmed that around three out of every five XUV 3XO SUVs booked are the petrol variants. The SUV comes powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine and a 1.2-litre turbocharged unit. The power output ranges between 110 bhp and 129 bhp while the torque output ranges between 200 Nm and 230 Nm. The carmaker also offers the SUV with a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Also watch: Mahindra XUV 3XO first drive review

Buoyed by high demand, Mahindra has said it has taken initiative to keep the waiting period for the XUV 3XO to as low as possible. The carmaker has already manufactured more than 10,000 units of the SUV ahead of the deliveries. It has also increased the XUV 3XO's production capacity to 9,000 units per month, which is expected to keep the waiting period for the SUV low. Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO at Mahindra, said the carmaker understands that the SUV will attract a lot of first-time car buyers who may not be willing to wait for extended periods.

First Published Date: 27 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST

