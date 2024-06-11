Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS gets new Cosmic Yellow colour scheme

Triumph has introduced a new colour scheme for its Speed Triple 1200 RS. It is called Cosmic Yellow and is priced in line with Carnival Red colour at ₹18.25 lakh ex-showroom. Other colours such as Sapphire Black and Matt Silver Ice costs ₹17.95 lakh ex-showroom. Apart from the new colour scheme, the Cosmic Yellow does not get any changes. The Speed Triple 1200 RS rivals the likes of bikes such as the Ducati Streetfighter V4 , KTM SuperDuke 1290 and BMW S1000R .

The new colour scheme uses the yellow colour scheme on the front small panel above the headlamps, side shrouds, fuel tank, engine cowl and tail section.

Mechanically, the new colour scheme is identical to the other versions. It uses an 1160 cc, in-line three-cylinder engine that puts out 177.5 bhp of max power at 10,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 125 Nm at 9,000 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch and up and down quickshifter. The service interval is set to 16,000 km or 12 months whichever is earlier. There are five riding modes on offer - rain, road, sport, track, and rider.

The motorcycle gets all LED lighting with self-cancelling turn indicators, keyless ignition and a lithium-ion battery that helps in saving weight. There is a Cornering Anti-lock Braking System, a 5-inch TFT screen for the rider and traction control.

Triumph is using analuminium twin spar frame with a bolt-on aluminium rear subframe for the Speed Triple. It uses a single-sided swingarm and the frame is suspended by Ohlins 43 mm NIX30 upside down forks and Öhlins TTX36 twin tube monoshock. There is 120 mm of travel at both ends and adjustability for preload, rebound and compression damping. The 17-inch alloy wheels are wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa V3.

