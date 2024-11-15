HT Auto
KTM 890 Duke R Front Right View
JUST LAUNCHED

KTM 890 Duke R

Launch Date: 15 Nov 2024
14.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Delhi
890 Duke R Key Specs

Engine

Segment Average: 999.0 cc

890 Duke R: 890.0 cc

Power

Segment Average: 154.95 bhp

890 Duke R: 119.0 bhp

About KTM 890 Duke R

Latest Update

  • KTM 890 Duke R and 890 Adventure R bookings open
  • KTM to unveil 2022 890 Duke GP, 890 Duke R this month

    • KTM 890 Duke

    The 890 Duke is KTM’s middleweight naked bike that gives raw power while looking excessively intimidating.

    KTM 890 Duke Expected Launch Date:

    The KTM 890 Duke is expected to be launched in India in late 2023 or early 2024.

    KTM 890 Duke Price:

    Taking a hint from the international scene, the KTM 890 Duke is expected to cost between Rs. 7.5 to 10 lakh ex-showroom in Delhi.

    KTM 890 Duke Design:

    The KTM 890 has a compact and muscular design. The large tank, sharp razor-like tank shrouds, headlight, thick front suspension and broad tyres complement the aggressive looking build. This middleweight Duke is built to be agile as well. It is expected to come in two colour schemes, an orange and black combination while the other will be a mix of metallic black and matte black.

    KTM 890 Duke Dimension:

    The KTM 890 Duke is expected to weigh just 169 kilograms. The seat height will be at a comfortable 820mm and the ground clearance will be 191mm, making it a formidable street sportster.

    KTM 890 Duke Features:

    The special sleeveless engine cylinders and radiator system of the KTM 890 are designed to optimize cooling. This bike also has slipper clutch, ride-by-wire, fully digital TFT instrument cluster and a full-LED lighting system. Bluetooth connectivity through KTM’s smartphone app ‘KTM My Ride’ might be possible on this one. A menu switch setup on the left-hand side of the handlebar is back-lit and allows the rider to switch modes without stopping.

    KTM 890 Duke Engine and Performance:

    A 889cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine on the KTM 890 Duke will make 114 HP and 92 Nm torque. This powerhouse is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The acceleration is terrific and the bike can reach a top speed of 240 to 250 kilometers an hour.

    KTM 890 Duke Mileage:

    This beast returns a mileage of 15 to 22 kilometers a litre depending on riding conditions. The KTM 890 Duke has a fuel capacity of 14 litres.

    KTM 890 Duke Rivals:

    In the upper middleweight category, the KTM 890 Duke rivals with Yamaha MT-09, Yamaha MT-07, Triumph Street Triple, BMW F 900 R, Suzuki GSX-S750, Suzuki GSX-S1000, Honda CB650R, Ducati Hypermotard 950 and the Ducati Monster series.

    890 Duke RvsNinja ZX-10R
    890 Duke RvsHayabusa
    890 Duke RvsMonster
    890 Duke RvsKatana
    KTM 890 Duke R Variants

    KTM 890 Duke R price starts at ₹ 14.5 Lakhs .

    1 Variant Available
    ₹14.5 Lakhs*
    Engine
    890 cc
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    KTM 890 Duke R Images

    KTM 890 Duke R Image 1
    KTM 890 Duke R Specifications and Features

    Max Power119 bhp
    Body TypeSuper Bikes
    Traction ControlYes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine890 cc
    View all 890 Duke R specs and features

    KTM 890 Duke R comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    KTM 890 Duke R
    		Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RSuzuki HayabusaDucati MonsterSuzuki Katana
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹14.5 Lakhs
    ₹16.79 Lakhs
    ₹16.9 - 17.7 Lakhs
    ₹12.95 - 15.95 Lakhs
    ₹13.61 Lakhs
    Expert Ratings
    -
    -
    -
    4 out of 5
    -
    Engine
    890 cc
    998 cc
    1340 cc
    937 cc
    999 cc
    Mileage
    -
    12 kmpl
    17 kmpl
    18.9 kmpl
    23 kmpl
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    ABS
    -
    Yes
    -
    Yes
    -
    Transmission
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual

    KTM 890 Duke R News

    KTM 890 Duke R and 890 Adventure R use the same 889 cc parallel-twin engine.
    KTM 890 Duke R and 890 Adventure R bookings open
    24 Oct 2024
    The new KTM bikes will include the 2022 890 Duke R and the Duke GP bikes.&nbsp;
    KTM to unveil 2022 890 Duke GP, 890 Duke R this month
    3 Feb 2022
    The 1290 Super Adventure S is the road-going version of the Super Adventure R that is available in the global market.
    KTM 1290 Adventure S launched in India, priced at 22.74 lakh
    14 Nov 2024
    The 890 Adventure R is a middle weight adventure motorcycle from KTM. The engine puts out 103 bhp and 100 Nm.&nbsp;
    KTM 890 Adventure R launched in India, priced at 15.80 lakh
    14 Nov 2024
    The 2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R is the torquiest naked in its class packing 188 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque from its 1,350 cc V-Twin motor
    2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R launched in India, priced at 22.96 lakh
    14 Nov 2024
    View all
     KTM 890 Duke R News
    KTM 890 Duke R FAQs

    KTM 890 Duke R comes in a single variant which is the STD.
    The KTM 890 Duke R boasts a 890 cc engine, generating a max power of 119 bhp.
    The KTM 890 Duke R offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 14.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

