Triumph Tiger 850 Sport gets two new colour options. Check them out

Triumph India has added two new colour schemes to their Tiger 850 Sport adventure tourer motorcycle. The new colours are Korosi Red with Graphite and Roulette Green with Jet Black. There are no changes to the price of the new colour schemes. So, the 2024 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport costs ₹11.95 lakh ex-showroom. Apart from the two new colours, the Tiger 850 Sport is also offered in Jet Black with Graphite and Diablo Red with Graphite.

Powering the adventure tourer comes from an 888 cc, liquid-cooled, inline three-cylinder engine that churns out 84 bhp of max power at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 82 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit that comes with slip and assist clutch. Triumph says that the service interval of Tiger 850 Sport is 10,000 km or 12 months whichever comes first.

Triumph uses a tubular steel frame along with a bolt-on subframe with a twin-sided aluminium swingarm. Suspension units on the Tiger 850 Sport come from Marzocchi. There is a 45 mm upside-down fork in the front and a monoshock unit at the rear that gets manual adjustment for preload. The motorcycle comes to a halt using twin 320 mm discs in the front that are grabbed by Brembo Stylema 4 piston Monobloc calipers with a radial front master cylinder and at the rear, there is a single 255 mm disc with a Brembo single piston sliding caliper. There is a dual-channel Anti-lock braking system on offer.

Earlier this year, Triumph India also launched the Tiger 900 range in the Indian market. It is offered in two variants - GT and Rally Pro with the GT priced at ₹13.95 lakh, whereas the 2024 Rally Pro will set you back by ₹15.95 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, India. The GT is more road-biased whereas the Rally Pro makes the most for hardcore trail riding.

