Vida V1 On Road Price in Kolkata

1.61 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Kolkata
V1 Price in Kolkata

Vida V1 on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 1.61 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Vida V1 Pro₹ 1.61 Lakhs
Vida V1 Variant Wise Price List in Kolkata

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
Pro
₹1.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
80 Kmph
110 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,45,900
RTO
7,750
Insurance
6,964
On-Road Price in Kolkata
1,60,614
EMI@3,452/mo
Vida V1 Alternatives

Kinetic Green Flex

Kinetic Green Flex

1.1 Lakhs
Flex Price in Kolkata
TVS iQube Electric

TVS iQube Electric

1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs
iQube Electric Price in Kolkata
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-3

Hero Electric AE-3

1.5 Lakhs Onwards
Ola Electric S1 Pro

Ola Electric S1 Pro

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
S1 Pro Price in Kolkata
Ather Energy 450x

Ather Energy 450x

1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
450x Price in Kolkata
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
Chetak Price in Kolkata

Vida V1 News

The discounts and benefits are available on limited stocks up till December 31, 2023
Hero MotoCorp Vida V1 e-scooter gets year-end offers of up to 31,000
17 Dec 2023
The Vida V1 Pro will go on sale in Europe and UK by mid-2024
EICMA 2023: Hero rides Vida electric brand into Europe with V1 e-scooter, ICE models to follow
7 Nov 2023
The Vida V1 electric scooter is priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.46 lakh (ex-showroom). Flipkart is offering big discount on the electric scooter till November 11.
Amazon, Flipkart offer big Diwali discount on Hero's Vida V1 electric scooter. Check how much you can save
7 Nov 2023
The new colours of Vida are Black and Cyan.
Vida V1 is now available in two new colour schemes: Details here
10 Jun 2023
The Vida V1 electric scooter has undergone a price hike.
Hero MotoCorp's Vida V1 Pro electric scooter price hiked by this much
4 Jun 2023
