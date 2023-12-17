HT Auto
Hero MotoCorp Vida V1 e-scooter gets year-end offers of up to 31,000

Hero MotoCorp’s electric two-wheeler vertical Vida has rolled out year-end offers of up to 31,000 on the V1 electric scooter. The offers on the Vida V1 include discounts and benefits including a cash and loyalty discount, exchange bonus, extended battery warranty and more. The offers though are available only till the end of December and on limited stocks.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Dec 2023, 19:08 PM
The discounts and benefits are available on limited stocks up till December 31, 2023
As part of the year-end offers, the Vida V1 electric scooter gets an extended battery warranty worth 8,259. You also get a cash discount of 6,500, an exchange bonus of 5,000 and a loyalty discount of 7,500. There’s also a corporate discount of 2,500 with the e-scooter. Lastly, the company is offering a subscription plan worth 1,125.

Furthermore, customers wanting to finance their Vida V1 with attractive finance schemes including a low-interest rate of 5.99 per cent, zero per cent processing fees on loans and EMIs starting from 2,429. The company has partnered with banks and NBFCs including Hero FinCorp, IDFC and Ecofy for the V1.

The Vida V1 is priced at 1.26 lakh, while the V1 Pro is priced at 1.46 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi, including FAME II subsidy). The e-scooter promises a real-world range of 110 km with a top speed of 80 kmph. The V1 can sprint from 0-40 kmph in 3.2 seconds and comes with fast charging that will top up the battery from 0-80 per cent in 65 minutes using a DC charger. The Vida V1 comes with removable batteries, which sets it apart from rivals - Ather 450X and Ola S1 Pro.

More recently, Hero MotoCorp announced Vida's foray into the European market next year. The Vida V1 will be available in standard and coupe versions starting with Spain and France, followed by the UK.

First Published Date: 17 Dec 2023, 19:08 PM IST
