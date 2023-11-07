HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Eicma 2023: Hero Rides Vida Electric Brand Into Europe With V1 E Scooter, Ice Models To Follow

EICMA 2023: Hero rides Vida electric brand into Europe with V1 e-scooter

Hero MotoCorp has announced the foray of its electric two-wheeler brand Vida into the European market at the EICMA 2023 motorcycle show. The company will introduce the Vida electric brand in Europe starting with Spain and France, while also commencing operations in the UK. Hero will commence sales of the Vida V1 Pro electric scooter by mid-2024, joined by the new V1 Coupe single-seater variant, specifically designed for the European market.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 07 Nov 2023, 22:38 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Vida V1 Pro EICMA 2023
The Vida V1 Pro will go on sale in Europe and UK by mid-2024
Vida V1 Pro EICMA 2023
The Vida V1 Pro will go on sale in Europe and UK by mid-2024

The Vida V1 went on sale in India in October 2022 and the model now makes its way to Europe and the UK. The electric scooter will come with two removable batteries for flexible charging options, along with a host of features including cruise control, Boost mode, two-way throttle, keyless access and an OTA-enabled 7-inch TFT touchscreen console that will make it easy to bring more features in the future. Vida V1 for Europe is expected to be identical to the Indian version.

Also Read : EICMA 2023: Hero Concept 2.5 Xtunt motorcycle unveiled

Vida V1 Pro EICMA 2023
Hero has identified dealer partners in Spain, France, and the UK to retail the Vida V1
Vida V1 Pro EICMA 2023
Hero has identified dealer partners in Spain, France, and the UK to retail the Vida V1

Furthermore, Hero will introduce the Vida V1 Coupe in Europe and the UK which will allow converting the standard two-seater V1 into a single-seater via an accessory, depending on the rider’s need and style. The V1 Coupe will not compromise on the functionality or practicality of the e-scooter. Hero MotoCorp has also confirmed that will introduce its premium motorcycle and scooter lineup as well in Europe in due course of time.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Vida V1 (HT Auto photo)
Vida V1
₹ 1.03 - 1.20 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Pure Ev Epluto 7g (HT Auto photo)
PURE EV Epluto 7G
₹83,999**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Okaya Ev Faast F2f (HT Auto photo)
Okaya EV Faast F2F
₹83,999**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Hero Electric Ae-29 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-29
₹85,000 - 90,000* *Expected Price
View Details
Super Eco Super Eco S 2 (HT Auto photo)
SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2
₹85,500**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Nds Eco Motors Nds Eco Lio (HT Auto photo)
NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio
₹88,166**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare

Also Read : EICMA 2023: Hero Xoom 125R unveiled with 14-inch wheels, to rival TVS NTorq 125

Speaking about foraying into Europe at EICMA 2023, Niranjan Gupta, CEO - Hero MotoCorp said, “We are excited to showcase our latest products and technologies to our stakeholders here who have come from around the world. We are collaborating with highly credible partners in the UK, Spain, and France to start commercial operations in each of these markets by mid-2024. We will first introduce our electric scooter VIDA V1 in these countries and then expand our offerings with high-capacity premium ICE motorcycles and scooters, which are showcased here. With our expertise in providing high-quality personal mobility solutions at accessible prices, we are confident that our new range of products will be appreciated by customers across geographies. Our aim is to “Innovate and Manufacture in India for the world" and we are changing gears to swiftly move ahead towards this target."

Hero MotoCorp has identified distributors in each of the markets and said it is in the process of finalising the commercial agreements. The company has partnered with Motogb for distribution in the UK. The company has a 40-year-old history in retail and distribution of two-wheelers and associated ancillaries; spare parts, clothing, accessories and used bikes. Motogb has an independent dealer network of about 150 dealerships.

Also Read : EICMA 2023: Hero Xoom 160 Adventure Scooter breaks cover with off-road capability

In France, Hero has tied up with GD France to distribute its electric scooters. The latter has over 20 years of experience in the two-wheeler and four-wheeler industry with a strength of over 300 dealerships. Lastly, the Indian two-wheeler giant has partnered with Noria Motors, a subsidiary of Onex Group to distribute the Vida brand in Spain. The Onex Group has over 35 years of experience in distributing two-wheelers and is said to be an expert in establishing a new brand in the country.

First Published Date: 07 Nov 2023, 22:38 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
72% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 249 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
2% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 97 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
51% OFF
AGARO Galaxy Cordless Tyre Inflator, Portable Air Compressor, Flash Light, Power Bank, Multipurpose Use, Rechargeable, Up to 150 PSI Air Pump for Car, Bike, Foot Balls, Inflatables, Black & Red
Rs. 2,199 Rs. 4,499
Amazon_Logo
40% OFF
MKY® Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner and Smooth Design | Built in LED Light, Portable,Wet and Dry
Rs. 479 Rs. 799
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.