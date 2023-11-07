HT Auto
EICMA 2023: Hero Concept 2.5R XTunt motorcycle unveiled

Hero MotoCorp has unveiled several two-wheelers at EICMA 2023. One of which is the Concept 2.5R XTunt motorcycle. The new concept is being positioned as a high-performance motorcycle. As of now, Hero MotoCorp has not confirmed whether the motorcycle will enter production or not. Apart from the Concept 2.5R XTunt, Hero MotoCorp showcased Vida V1 Pro, Concept Lynx, Xoom 160 and Xoom 125R.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 07 Nov 2023, 21:30 PM
Hero Concept 2.5R XTunt
The Concept 2.5R XTunt is an aggressive-looking motorcycle.
The manufacturer says that the Concept 2.5R XTunt is made for urban jungle. It boasts an aggressive stance and because it is a concept there are no lighting elements on the motorcycle. The motorcycle is finished in a combination of red and white. The wheels are also finished in red and the front forks are finished in gold.

Speaking of forks, Hero MotoCorp uses a trellis frame that is suspended by up-side down forks in the front and a mono-shock at the rear that is adjustable. Hero MotoCorp says that they are using active-aero technology which should help in improving the riding dynamics of the motorcycle.

Powering the motorcycle is a liquid-cooled engine but the manufacturer has not revealed anything about it. So, we do not know the cubic capacity, power output, torque output or even the transmission. Hero MotoCorp has also incorporated a follow-me drone with the motorcycle.

Hero MotoCorp has also announced that they will be entering the United Kingdom, France and Spain. The manufacturer will launch ICE motorcycles and scooters. Apart from this, they are also planning to launch their Vida sub-brand in these countries. Vida is Hero MotoCorp's sub-brand that sells its Vida electric scooter.

Also Read : EICMA 2023: Hero Xoom 125R unveiled with 14-inch wheels, to rival TVS NTorq 125

Niranjan Gupta, CEO, Hero MotoCorp said, “We are excited to showcase our latest products and technologies to our stakeholders here who have come from around the world. We are collaborating with highly credible partners in the UK, Spain, and France to start commercial operations in each of these markets by mid 2024. We will first introduce our electric scooter VIDA V1 in these countries and then expand our offerings with high-capacity premium ICE motorcycles and scooters, which are showcased here. With our expertise in providing high-quality personal mobility solutions at accessible prices, we are confident that our new range of products will be appreciated by customers across geographies. Our aim is to “Innovate and Manufacture in India for the world" and we are changing gears to swiftly move ahead towards this target."

