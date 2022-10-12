Hero MotoCorp to plug into Ather Grid to recharge Vida V1 electric scooters

HT Auto
Hero MotoCorp's new EV wing Vida launched the V1 Plus and V1 Pro electric scooters earlier this month at a starting price of 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom).
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Oct 2022, 11:16 AM
Almost a year after Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy opened up its fast charging network Ather Grid to other EV makers for recharging, Hero MotoCorp is the first major brand to officially grab the offer. India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer recently launched Vida, its electric scooter manufacturing brand, which debuted with two models called V1 Plus and V1 Pro electric scooters earlier this month. The customers of the Vida V1 e-scooters will be allowed access to Ather Energy's fast charging network.

Earlier this month, Hero Vida launched the V1 Plus and V1 Pro electric scooters at a starting price of 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the V1 Pro goes up to 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the likes of Ather 450X Gen 3, Ola S1 and S1 Pro, TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak among other electric scooters in the market.

Tarun Mehta, founder and CEO of Ather Energy, said, "Excited to see Hero MotoCorp becoming the first OEM to go live on it. This will simplify charging for millions of EV owners in the coming years." The Ather Grid is a network of fast chargers for electric two-wheelers. Ather Energy currently has more than 350 such Ather Grids spread across over 30 cities around the country.

In August last year, Ather Energy offered other electric two-wheeler manufacturers to access its fast charging network in an effort to share EV infrastructure amid rising sales across India. Mehta, while announcing the initiative, had said, “Any OEM can use them in their vehicles and chargers for free. Ather will also help with integration and support for the industry, at no cost."

The V1 Plus electric scooter promises to offer a range of 143 kms on a single charge, while the V1 Pro electric scooter offers 165 kms ride without requiring to plug in. Both EVs support fast charging and can replenish enough juice to cover around 1.2 kms every minute with the help of a DC fast charger.

First Published Date: 12 Oct 2022, 11:16 AM IST
TAGS: Hero MotoCorp Vida V1 Plus V1 Pro Ather Energy Ather Grid
