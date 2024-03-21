HT Auto
Hero launches Vida Advantage ownership package for Vida V1 Pro EV owners

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Mar 2024, 16:19 PM
The new Vida Advantage after-sales package is said to be a category-first initiative that brings a host of benefits and free services over five years
...
Vida V1
Hero MotoCorp's electric mobility arm, Vida has launched the new Vida Advantage package for the V1 Pro electric scooter owners in a bid to ease their ownership experience. The new Vida Advantage is said to be a category-first initiative that brings a host of benefits and services over five years. The Vida Advantage after-sales is worth 27,000 but will be available to new customers for free till April 31, 2024.

The Vida Advantage package offers a host of benefits including an extended battery warranty of 5 years/60,000 kms on both battery packs. Users also get access to the brand’s fast charging network with over 2,000 charging points. The Advantage package also offers free services across the company’s workshops for five years. Lastly, users benefit from 24x7 roadside assistance for hassle-free ownership.

Also Read : Vida V1 Plus relaunched, costs 30,000 less than V1 Pro

Commenting on the launch of Vida Advantage, Dr Swadesh Srivastava, Chief Business Officer – Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU), Hero MotoCorp, said, "We understand that transitioning to electric mobility is not just about buying a vehicle; it's about embracing a lifestyle. That’s why we have launched VIDA Advantage, which not only redefines electric vehicle ownership but also sets a new standard for customer-centricity in the industry.

“The VIDA Advantage is a category-first comprehensive after-sales proposition with value-added benefits to ensure peace of mind in every aspect of customers' ownership experience, ranging from maintenance to charging. With VIDA Advantage, we envision a future where EV adoption is not just a choice, but a convenient and rewarding experience for all," he added.

Also Read : Hero MotoCorp to plug into Ather Grid to recharge Vida V1 electric scooters

The Vida V1 electric scooter range is priced from 97,800 for the V1 Plus, while the V1 Pro is priced at 1.26 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The V1 Pro can sprint from 0-40 kmph in 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 80 kmph. The claimed real-world range stands at 110 km on a single charge. The e-scooter comes with a host of features including a Custom mode, cruise control, boost mode, two-way throttle, keyless access and an OTA-enabled 7-inch TFT dashboard.

The new after-sales package should make the V1 range more tempting for e-scooter customers in the segment. The V1 competes against a host of offerings including the Ather 450X, Ola S1 Pro, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube, and the like.

First Published Date: 21 Mar 2024, 16:19 PM IST
