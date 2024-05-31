|Engine
|399 cc
|Mileage
|24.18 kmpl
|Max Speed
|250 kmph
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR price starts at ₹ 9.1 Lakhs .
₹9.1 Lakhs*
399 cc
|Max Power
|78.7 bhp
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Mileage
|24.18 kmpl
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|399 cc
|Max Speed
|250 kmph
|Model Name
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR
|Kawasaki Z900
|Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R
|Honda CBR650R
|Honda CB650R
|Suzuki V-Strom 650XT
|BMW F 900 R
|Triumph Bonneville T100
|Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX
|Triumph Street Twin
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹9.1 Lakhs
₹9.38 Lakhs
₹8.49 Lakhs
₹7.7 - 8.89 Lakhs
₹7.59 - 8.67 Lakhs
₹8.83 - 9.04 Lakhs
₹10.8 - 10.95 Lakhs
₹8.87 - 9.59 Lakhs
₹10.79 - 11.4 Lakhs
₹7.45 - 8.25 Lakhs
|Engine
399 cc
948 cc
-
648 cc
648 cc
645 cc
895 cc
900 cc
1043 cc
900 cc
|Mileage
24.2 kmpl
17 kmpl
24.2 kmpl
23 kmpl
20.4 kmpl
25.2 kmpl
23.8 kmpl
24.4 kmpl
17.2 kmpl
24.5 kmpl
|Fuel Type
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
|ABS
-
-
Dual Channel
Yes
Yes
-
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
|Transmission
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price