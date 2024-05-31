HT Auto
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR Front Right View
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR Left Side View
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR Rear Left View
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR Right Side View
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR Lime Green Ebony
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR starting price is Rs. 9,10,000 in India. Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR is available in 1 variant and 2 colours. Powered by a 399 cc engine. Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR mileage is 24.18 kmpl.
9.1 Lakhs*
Available Colours
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR Key Specs
Engine399 cc
Mileage24.18 kmpl
Max Speed250 kmph
Available Colours

About Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR

Latest Update

  • Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR launched in India, priced at ₹9.10 lakh
  • Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR teased for India, to arrive in limited numbers

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR Alternatives

    Kawasaki Z900

    Kawasaki Z900

    9.38 Lakhs
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R

    8.49 Lakhs
    UPCOMING
    Triumph Daytona 660

    Triumph Daytona 660

    9.2 Lakhs Onwards
    Honda CBR650R

    Honda CBR650R

    7.7 - 8.89 Lakhs
    Honda CB650R

    Honda CB650R

    7.59 - 8.67 Lakhs
    Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

    Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

    8.83 - 9.04 Lakhs
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR Variants & Price

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR price starts at ₹ 9.1 Lakhs .

    STD
    9.1 Lakhs*
    399 cc
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR Specifications and Features

    Max Power78.7 bhp
    Body TypeSports Bikes
    Kick and Self StartYes
    Mileage24.18 kmpl
    Mobile ConnectivityYes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine399 cc
    Max Speed250 kmph
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR
    		Kawasaki Z900Kawasaki Ninja ZX4RHonda CBR650RHonda CB650RSuzuki V-Strom 650XTBMW F 900 RTriumph Bonneville T100Kawasaki Ninja 1000SXTriumph Street Twin
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹9.1 Lakhs
    ₹9.38 Lakhs
    ₹8.49 Lakhs
    ₹7.7 - 8.89 Lakhs
    ₹7.59 - 8.67 Lakhs
    ₹8.83 - 9.04 Lakhs
    ₹10.8 - 10.95 Lakhs
    ₹8.87 - 9.59 Lakhs
    ₹10.79 - 11.4 Lakhs
    ₹7.45 - 8.25 Lakhs
    Engine
    399 cc
    948 cc
    -
    648 cc
    648 cc
    645 cc
    895 cc
    900 cc
    1043 cc
    900 cc
    Mileage
    24.2 kmpl
    17 kmpl
    24.2 kmpl
    23 kmpl
    20.4 kmpl
    25.2 kmpl
    23.8 kmpl
    24.4 kmpl
    17.2 kmpl
    24.5 kmpl
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    ABS
    -
    -
    Dual Channel
    Yes
    Yes
    -
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Transmission
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual

    Popular Kawasaki Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR News

    The new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR will be available in a single KRT paint scheme
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR launched in India, priced at 9.10 lakh
    31 May 2024
    The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR packs a 399 cc four-cylinder motor that belts out a whopping 76 bhp and 37.6 Nm of peak torque
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR teased for India, to arrive in limited numbers
    17 May 2024
    Catch the biggest developments from the world of automobiles.
    Automotive news recap, July 7: Biggest stories that you may have missed
    8 Jul 2024
    The Kawasaki KLX230 S is available internationally and this might be its Indian debut.
    Kawasaki KLX230 spied testing in Pune. What we know so far
    7 Jul 2024
    Image of Ather Rizta used for representational purposes only.
    Automotive news recap, July 3: Major stories that you may have missed
    4 Jul 2024
    Kawasaki Videos

    <p>We take the new Kawasaki Z250 for a spin.</p>
    Kawasaki Z250 comprehensive review
    5 Jan 2015
    Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
    Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
    26 Apr 2013
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
    15 Jul 2024
    Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
    8 Jul 2024
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR FAQs

    The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR offers a mileage of 24.18 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Sports Bikes.
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR comes in a single variant which is the STD.
    The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR boasts a 399 cc engine, generating a max power of 78.7 bhp.
    The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 9.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

