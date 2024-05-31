Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR starting price is Rs. 9,10,000 in India. Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR is available in 1 variant and 2 colours. Powered by a 399 cc engine. Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR mileage is 24.18 kmpl.

